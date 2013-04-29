Midfield Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
|Mar-2009
Equity Capital
12.82
12.82
8.32
8.32
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
102.25
91.67
26.75
17.24
Net Worth
115.07
104.49
35.07
25.56
Minority Interest
Debt
54.45
45.61
42.33
41.34
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.46
0.65
0
0.01
Total Liabilities
169.98
150.75
77.4
66.91
Fixed Assets
26.15
29.88
13.19
12.63
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.5
0.5
0.5
0.5
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0.02
0
Networking Capital
141.33
118.65
62.22
52.28
Inventories
24.08
19.86
14.67
15.1
Inventory Days
52.26
56.12
Sundry Debtors
106.77
88.79
58.46
44.41
Debtor Days
231.72
250.9
Other Current Assets
40.66
34.07
10.78
7
Sundry Creditors
-7.25
-12.32
-16.61
0
Creditor Days
15.73
34.81
Other Current Liabilities
-22.93
-11.75
-5.08
-14.23
Cash
2
1.72
1.47
1.5
Total Assets
169.98
150.75
77.4
66.91
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.