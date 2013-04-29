Invest wise with Expert advice
|Sep-2012
|Jun-2012
|Mar-2012
|Dec-2011
|Sep-2011
Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Foreign
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Indian
51.24%
51.76%
51.76%
52.16%
51.76%
Total Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Institutions
0%
0%
4.28%
4.28%
4.28%
Non-Institutions
48.75%
48.23%
43.94%
43.54%
43.94%
Total Non-Promoter
48.75%
48.23%
48.23%
47.83%
48.23%
Custodian
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Total
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
No Record Found
