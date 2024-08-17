Summary

Midfield Industries Ltd is one of leading manufacturers of of Steel Strapping, Seals, packaging tools and accessories in India. The company is a manufacturer, supplier and exporter of steel strappings, strapping seals, strapping tools & machines, accessories, angle boards, edge protectors, ID & OD protectors, pneumatic nailers, nails, PET Straps etc. They are having their manufacturing facilities located at Hyderabad and Roorkee.The company provides packaging consumables like high tensile steel strapping in various dimensions and strengths, Different Seals for different applications, Collated Nails & Corner boards being used for general and the end of line packaging of goods by varied industries. They also provide comprehensive end to end packaging solutions to their customers at their locations which enables them to focus on their core products and competencies. The company provides complete after-sales-service for their packaging tools and machines to their clients.The companys major customers for their products in the domestic market are Essar steel Ltd, Narbada steels Ltd, Saint Gobain Glass India Ltd, Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd, Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL), Bharat Aluminium Company Ltd (BALCO), Tata Steel Ltd, National Aluminium Company Ltd (NALCO) and Hindalco Industries Ltd. The company exports their products to USA, UK, Canada, South Africa, Australia and Middle East countries.Midfield Industries Ltd was incorporated on June 8, 1990 as a private limited company

