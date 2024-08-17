iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Midfield Industries Ltd Share Price

12.05
(-3.60%)
Apr 29, 2013|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Midfield Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Steel

Open

12.15

Prev. Close

12.5

Turnover(Lac.)

1

Day's High

13.12

Day's Low

11.88

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

94.3

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

15.45

P/E

1.68

EPS

7.16

Divi. Yield

20.75

Midfield Industries Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Midfield Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Midfield Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|08:44 AM
Sep-2012Jun-2012Mar-2012Dec-2011
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 51.24%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 51.24%

Non-Promoter- 48.75%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 48.75%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Midfield Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2012Mar-2011Mar-2010Mar-2009

Equity Capital

12.82

12.82

8.32

8.32

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

102.25

91.67

26.75

17.24

Net Worth

115.07

104.49

35.07

25.56

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2012Mar-2011

Revenue

168.17

129.16

yoy growth (%)

30.2

Raw materials

-115.76

-88.27

As % of sales

68.83

68.34

Employee costs

-2.69

-2.31

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2012Mar-2011

Profit before tax

22.81

18.79

Depreciation

-3.85

-1.65

Tax paid

-8.5

-6.23

Working capital

23.48

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2012Mar-2011

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

30.2

Op profit growth

30.98

EBIT growth

23.74

Net profit growth

13.93

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Midfield Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

JSW Steel Ltd

JSWSTEEL

914.55

35.262,23,648.991,299130,300319.82

Tata Steel Ltd

TATASTEEL

138.3

10.61,72,647.183,590.992.632,013.76112.66

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd

JINDALSTEL

958.15

19.1197,739.74894.350.2111,503.98475.58

Tube Investments of India Ltd

TIINDIA

3,610.05

95.9969,846.06167.80.11,946.79220.26

Jindal Stainless Ltd

JSL

677.35

23.2555,798.03589.290.449,745.65178.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Midfield Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

ASHOK KUMAR KOLLA

Managing Director

MARAMREDDY MADHU MOHAN REDDY

Director

RAJARAJU KOTHAPALLI

Wholetime Director

URITI SRIKANTH

Additional Director

KANNURI NAIDU RAJESH

Additional Director

SRIDHAR REDDY GADDAM

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Midfield Industries Ltd

Summary

Midfield Industries Ltd is one of leading manufacturers of of Steel Strapping, Seals, packaging tools and accessories in India. The company is a manufacturer, supplier and exporter of steel strappings, strapping seals, strapping tools & machines, accessories, angle boards, edge protectors, ID & OD protectors, pneumatic nailers, nails, PET Straps etc. They are having their manufacturing facilities located at Hyderabad and Roorkee.The company provides packaging consumables like high tensile steel strapping in various dimensions and strengths, Different Seals for different applications, Collated Nails & Corner boards being used for general and the end of line packaging of goods by varied industries. They also provide comprehensive end to end packaging solutions to their customers at their locations which enables them to focus on their core products and competencies. The company provides complete after-sales-service for their packaging tools and machines to their clients.The companys major customers for their products in the domestic market are Essar steel Ltd, Narbada steels Ltd, Saint Gobain Glass India Ltd, Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd, Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL), Bharat Aluminium Company Ltd (BALCO), Tata Steel Ltd, National Aluminium Company Ltd (NALCO) and Hindalco Industries Ltd. The company exports their products to USA, UK, Canada, South Africa, Australia and Middle East countries.Midfield Industries Ltd was incorporated on June 8, 1990 as a private limited company
Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Midfield Industries Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.