SectorSteel
Open₹12.15
Prev. Close₹12.5
Turnover(Lac.)₹1
Day's High₹13.12
Day's Low₹11.88
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹94.3
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)15.45
P/E1.68
EPS7.16
Divi. Yield20.75
No Record Found
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
|Mar-2009
Equity Capital
12.82
12.82
8.32
8.32
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
102.25
91.67
26.75
17.24
Net Worth
115.07
104.49
35.07
25.56
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Revenue
168.17
129.16
yoy growth (%)
30.2
Raw materials
-115.76
-88.27
As % of sales
68.83
68.34
Employee costs
-2.69
-2.31
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Profit before tax
22.81
18.79
Depreciation
-3.85
-1.65
Tax paid
-8.5
-6.23
Working capital
23.48
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
30.2
Op profit growth
30.98
EBIT growth
23.74
Net profit growth
13.93
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
JSW Steel Ltd
JSWSTEEL
914.55
|35.26
|2,23,648.99
|1,299
|1
|30,300
|319.82
Tata Steel Ltd
TATASTEEL
138.3
|10.6
|1,72,647.18
|3,590.99
|2.6
|32,013.76
|112.66
Jindal Steel & Power Ltd
JINDALSTEL
958.15
|19.11
|97,739.74
|894.35
|0.21
|11,503.98
|475.58
Tube Investments of India Ltd
TIINDIA
3,610.05
|95.99
|69,846.06
|167.8
|0.1
|1,946.79
|220.26
Jindal Stainless Ltd
JSL
677.35
|23.25
|55,798.03
|589.29
|0.44
|9,745.65
|178.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
ASHOK KUMAR KOLLA
Managing Director
MARAMREDDY MADHU MOHAN REDDY
Director
RAJARAJU KOTHAPALLI
Wholetime Director
URITI SRIKANTH
Additional Director
KANNURI NAIDU RAJESH
Additional Director
SRIDHAR REDDY GADDAM
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Midfield Industries Ltd
Summary
Midfield Industries Ltd is one of leading manufacturers of of Steel Strapping, Seals, packaging tools and accessories in India. The company is a manufacturer, supplier and exporter of steel strappings, strapping seals, strapping tools & machines, accessories, angle boards, edge protectors, ID & OD protectors, pneumatic nailers, nails, PET Straps etc. They are having their manufacturing facilities located at Hyderabad and Roorkee.The company provides packaging consumables like high tensile steel strapping in various dimensions and strengths, Different Seals for different applications, Collated Nails & Corner boards being used for general and the end of line packaging of goods by varied industries. They also provide comprehensive end to end packaging solutions to their customers at their locations which enables them to focus on their core products and competencies. The company provides complete after-sales-service for their packaging tools and machines to their clients.The companys major customers for their products in the domestic market are Essar steel Ltd, Narbada steels Ltd, Saint Gobain Glass India Ltd, Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd, Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL), Bharat Aluminium Company Ltd (BALCO), Tata Steel Ltd, National Aluminium Company Ltd (NALCO) and Hindalco Industries Ltd. The company exports their products to USA, UK, Canada, South Africa, Australia and Middle East countries.Midfield Industries Ltd was incorporated on June 8, 1990 as a private limited company
Read More
