Midfield Industries Ltd Management Discussions

Midfield Industries Ltd Share Price Management Discussions
MIDFIELD INDUSTRIES LIMITED
ANNUAL REPORT 2011-2012
MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS
GLOBAL SCENARIO
Global packaging industry is worth US$ 424 billion and out of this Europe
has US$127 billion, Asia has US$114 billion, North America has US$ 118
billion, Latin America has US$ 30 billion, and other countries have $US 30
billion. In terms of global market percentage, Europe is 30%, North America
is 28%, Latin America is 7%, Asia is 27% and other is 8% of global
packaging industry.
According to the materials used in packaging industry throughout the globe,
paper shares the most, 36%, metal is 17%, plastic takes 34%, glass takes
10% and other occupies 3%.
According to the type of packaged products, Beverages take 18%, food take
38%, pharmaceutical products take 5%, cosmetic products take 3% and other
products take 36% of overall packaging industry. Global market value on
food packaging is 161 US$ billion, beverage packaging is 76 US$ billion,
Pharmaceutical packaging is 21 US$ billion, cosmetic packaging is 13.3 US$
billion and other is 153 US$ billion.
The global packaging industry will swell to almost US$820 bln by 2016
predicts Pira International. Driven mainly by increasing demand for
packaging in emerging and transitional economies, a 3% pa growth rate will
focus on board products and rigid plastics, with US$40 bln and US$33 bln in
cumulative predicted growth respectively to 2016. This growth is being
driven by a number of broad trends such as growing urbanisation, investment
in housing and construction, a burgeoning healthcare sector and the rapid
development still evident in the emerging economies, including China,
India, Brazil and some eastern European countries. An increase in personal
disposable income in the developing regions fuels consumption across a
broad range of products, with consequential growth in demand for the
packaging of these goods. For instance, increased demand for white goods,
like washing machines and dishwashers, driven also by growing time pressure
on consumer lifestyles, leads not just to a growing demand for packaging
for the machines themselves, but also for associated products such as the
household care products needed to operate these machines, thus stimulating
demand across a range of packaging media.
INDIAN PACKAGING INDUSTRY:
The Indian packaging industry is growing at the rate of more than 15% pa
and expected to touch US$14 billion (Rs. 11.2 billion) in the present
financial year (2011-2012). Further, the growth is expected to double in
the coming two years, one of the reasons being the thriving retail sector
in India.
The growth of the packaging industry in India can be seen mostly in the
second-tier cities where packaging plays an important role in the launch of
new products. Big giants like Hindustan Unilever Ltd, Nestle India Ltd, ITC
Ltd, Procter & Gamble India Ltd, PepsiCo India Ltd, Coca-Cola India Ltd and
Dabur India Ltd have also become quiet aggressive in this form of
advertisement. Also the growth in the packaging industry in India is
attributed to the increase in the number of joint ventures and
partnerships with foreign companies.
The total demand of F&B packaging segment stands at around $16.2 billion
and accounts for around 85% market shares followed by pharmaceuticals and
other market segments. At present, flexible, rigid and metallic food
packaging materials account for around 55% of the total food packaging
material market, while printed cartons and rigid packaging segments
together represent 28% market shares in value terms. Flexible materials
such as food packaging laminates, flexible packaging foils, cookies
packaging etc. constitute close to 24% of the overall packaging material
market, followed by rigid food packaging material segment.
The packaging industry in India has been registering a constant growth rate
of 15%. The Corrugated packaging industry is however finding itself at the
crossroads. Increasing prices of kraft paper, non availability of
international standard papers at affordable prices, resistance of
corrugated box user industry to offer sustainable prices, increasing
competition, non viability ofautomatic plants are proving to be hurdles in
the growth path.
Despite these adverse circumstances, the industry is all set to take on the
challenges and look at the future opportunities. As global companies set up
their manufacturing bases in India to meet the growing demand for consumer
and white goods - the need for high quality boxes is appearing evident.
Progressive Corrugators are setting up automatic board/box making plants to
increase production and enhance performance of boxes. In house printing on
corrugated is becoming imperative.
Emerging and transitional economies, a 3% pa growth rate will focus on
board products and rigid plastics, with US$40 bln and US$33 bln in
cumulative predicted growth respectively to 2016. This growth is being
driven by a number of broad trends such as growing urbanisation, investment
in housing and construction, a burgeoning healthcare sector and the rapid
development still evident in the emerging economies, including China,
India, Brazil and some eastern European countries. An increase in personal
disposable income in the developing regions fuels consumption across a
broad range of products, with consequential growth in demand for the
packaging of these goods. For instance, increased demand for white goods,
like washing machines and dishwashers, driven also by growing time pressure
on consumer lifestyles, leads not just to a growing demand for packaging
for the machines themselves, but also for associated products such as the
household care products needed to operate these machines, thus stimulating
demand across a range of packaging media.
SWOT Analysis of Midfield Industries
Strengths: Weakness:
Niche segment of Capacity constraints
industrial packaging
Lack of infrastructure
Established brands development
Operational contracts:
one stop solution
Diverse clients
Adherence to stringent
quality parameters
Incessant focus on
Opportunities: Threats:
Surge in packaging Peer competition
demand
Fluctuating prices of
Untapped international raw materials and
export markets Interest rates and
Global Economy
Risk Management
Risk management is essential for sustainable stakeholder value creation.
Effective risk governance will result in achievement of business
objectives, protection of people, assets and reputation. We run or business
by identifying, assessing and managing risks.
Risk:
Health and safety
Management:
One of the most important pre-requisites for the smooth functioning of our
business operations and well being of workers we have a comprehensive and
well audited safety practice standards. This tremendously in reduction of
accidents at the factories.
Risk:
Raw material price fluctuations
Management:
In line with the strategic priority Midfield Industries manages its
inventory very well. Maximization of available resources and all the goods
are manufactured in house. Backward integration is helping the Company to
overcome raw material price fluctuations.
Risk:
Changes in consumer behavior
Management:
We incessantly monitor the market and carefully observe the consumer
trends. The political developments and varying needs are mapped by our
market research team and this helps us in serving the diverse sectors with
customized packaging solutions.
Risk:
Cost management
Management:
Midfield has a sound economic objective and a good corporate practice. The
funding requirements are negotiated in a timely manner so that there is
enough room to mitigate the risk related to foreign currency, interest rate
and commodity prices rates.
Financial performance
Midfields growing list of clientele and attractive book order has enabled
it to report attractive numbers.
Particular 2011-2012 2010-2011 Groeth (%)
Revenue 1681.76 1291.63 30.20
EBIDTA 347.36 266.12 30.53
PAT 143.07 125.57 13.94
Human Resources (HR)
The company recognizes the importance of the Human Resources team to
achieve its goals. Midfield Industries Limited has an experienced and a
dynamic HR team that ensures the implementation of significant HR policies
for the companys growth and credibility. The recruitment cell focuses on
hiring new talent and implements the retainment policy for the existing
employees. There is a lot of emphasis on training and development so that
there are emerging leaders and creation of extensive talent pool.
Health and safety measures
We have a policy in place to for the health and safety for our workmen
which have the following salient features:
1. Compliance with relevant safety and statutory regulations and rules both
in letter and in spirit.
2. Maintenance of safe, healthy and congenial working atmosphere by
constant monitoring of work place environment.
3. Ensuring cleanliness and proper lighting system at the work place
4. Providing helmets, gloves, appropriate tools, and other safety
precautions to the workers.
5. Conducting workshops on safety, first-aid, firefighting, safety audit
and risk analysis studies. We comply with applicable health and safety
legislations to ensure that the workers enjoy a safe and a healthy work
environment.
Outlook
Indian packaging industry with a growth of more than 15% p.a. is expected
to continue recording high growth for a prolonged period in the wake of low
current percapita consumption. Packaging today has grown in importance and
the large growing middle class, liberalisation and organised retail sector
are the catalysts to growth in packaging.
Internal Control system
Midfield Industries Limited has a comprehensive and consolidated internal
control system to ensure authorized business transactions. Internal audit
function is an independent, which is carried out by internal auditors
through intensive audits. Regular internal audits determine the operational
and financial efficiencies of the Company.
The Audit Committee of the Board of Directors conduct periodic reviews of
pan-organizational effectiveness and recommends improvement whenever
required. The internal control system also formulates well documented
policies, guidelines, authorizations and approval procedures and ensures
compliance with applicable policies and statues.