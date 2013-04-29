Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Revenue
168.17
129.16
yoy growth (%)
30.2
Raw materials
-115.76
-88.27
As % of sales
68.83
68.34
Employee costs
-2.69
-2.31
As % of sales
1.6
1.79
Other costs
-15.26
-12.27
As % of sales (Other Cost)
9.07
9.5
Operating profit
34.44
26.3
OPM
20.48
20.36
Depreciation
-3.85
-1.65
Interest expense
-8.06
-6.16
Other income
0.28
0.31
Profit before tax
22.81
18.79
Taxes
-8.5
-6.23
Tax rate
-37.28
-33.17
Minorities and other
0
0
Adj. profit
14.3
12.55
Exceptional items
0
0
Net profit
14.3
12.55
yoy growth (%)
13.93
NPM
8.5
9.72
