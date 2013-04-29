iifl-logo-icon 1
Midfield Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

12.05
(-3.60%)
Apr 29, 2013|12:00:00 AM

QUICKLINKS FOR Midfield Industries Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2012Mar-2011

Revenue

168.17

129.16

yoy growth (%)

30.2

Raw materials

-115.76

-88.27

As % of sales

68.83

68.34

Employee costs

-2.69

-2.31

As % of sales

1.6

1.79

Other costs

-15.26

-12.27

As % of sales (Other Cost)

9.07

9.5

Operating profit

34.44

26.3

OPM

20.48

20.36

Depreciation

-3.85

-1.65

Interest expense

-8.06

-6.16

Other income

0.28

0.31

Profit before tax

22.81

18.79

Taxes

-8.5

-6.23

Tax rate

-37.28

-33.17

Minorities and other

0

0

Adj. profit

14.3

12.55

Exceptional items

0

0

Net profit

14.3

12.55

yoy growth (%)

13.93

NPM

8.5

9.72

