Your Directors have pleasure in presenting the Twenty Second Annual Report
of your Company together with the Audited Accounts for the financial year
ended 31st March, 2012 and the report of the Auditors thereon.
FINANCIAL RESULTS
(in Rs.)
PARTICULARS: 2011-2012 2010-2011
Total Income 1,684,629,729 1,294,745,351
Expenditure 1,337,267,083 1,028,628,079
Profit before Tax,
Interest and Depreciation 347,362,646 266,117,272
Less: Depreciation 38,553,879 16,557,611
Less: Interest 80,689,896 61,651,300
Profit before tax 228,118,891 187,908,361
Provision for Income Tax 86,936,746 55,600,000
Provision for Deferred
Tax Liability (1,888,233) 6,740,481
Net Profit after Tax 143,070,378 125,567,880
Profit Brought forward 289,435,444 229,769,286
Balance available for
appropriation 432,505,822 355,337,166
Transferred to General Reserve 45,000,000 36,000,000
Provision for Dividend 32,053,127 25,642,502
Provision for Tax on Dividend 5,199,017 4,259,220
Profit carried to Balance Sheet 350,253,678 289,435,444
OPERATIONS
Your Directors are pleased to inform you that the Company has made a
turnover of Rs.168 crores compared to the turnover of the previous year
which stood at Rs.132 crores and achieved a growth of 30%.
The Company has achieved Net Profit after Tax of Rs.14.30 crores compared
to the Net Profit after tax of Rs.12.55 crores achieved during the previous
year and recorded a growth of 14%
NEW MANUFACTURING FACILITIES
Your Company is in the process of setting up:
a. Manufacturing facility near Rourkela, Odisha to cater to the
requirements of the customers located in the Eastern region. The plant is
under implementation and expected to commence commercial production during
the last quarter of Financial year 2012-13.
b. Plant at Dubai to cater to Middle East and African Countries.
CORPORATE GOVERNANCE
The Corporate Governance Report regarding compliance of the conditions of
corporate governance by your Company as stipulated in clause 49 of the
Listing Agreement entered into with The Bombay Stock Exchange Limited is
annexed to this Report.
MATERIAL CHANGES
There are no material changes affecting the business of the Company after
the date of the Balance Sheet.
DEPOSITS
During the year under review the Company has not accepted any deposits from
public as defined under the provisions of Section 58 A of the Companies
Act, 1956.
DIVIDEND
Your directors are pleased to recommend a dividend of Rs.2.50/- per Equity
Share of Rs.10/- for the financial year 2011-12. The dividend, if approved
at the ensuing Annual General Meeting will be paid to those shareholders
whose names appear on the Register of Members of the Company as on 27th
September, 2012.
The total outflow on account payment of dividend for the year 2011-12 will
be Rs. 320.53 lakhs (excluding dividend tax)
TRANSFER TO RESERVES
Your Directors have proposed to transfer an amount of Rs.450 lakhs to the
General Reserve in view of the recommendation of 25% final dividend to the
Equity shareholders.
DIRECTORS
Sri K. Raja Raju, Director retire by rotation and being eligible offer
himself for re appointment. The Board recommends his re appointment.
Sri M. Ashok Sagar resigned as Whole Time Director as well as Director of
the Company due to his pre occupations. The Board places on record its
appreciation for the services rendered by Sri M. Ashok Sagar during his
tenure as Director of the Company.
Sri V.G. Krishna Rao resigned as Director of the Company due to his pre
occupations. The Board places on record its appreciation for the services
rendered by Sri V.G. Krishna Rao during his tenure as Director of the
Company.
Sri Uriti Srikanth and Sri K. L. Sreedhar Reddy were appointed as
Additional Directors of the Company in the Board Meeting held on 19th
March, 2012 and hold office till the date of the ensuing Annual General
Meeting. The Company has received notices along with the required deposit
for appointment of the aforesaid Directors as Directors liable to retire by
rotation. The Board recommends their appointment.
Sri Uriti Srikanth was subsequently appointed as the Executive Director of
the Company
Sri Hamza K. Mehdi was appointed as an Additional Director of the Company
in the Board Meeting held on 14th August, 2012 and holds office till the
date of the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The Company has received a
notice along with the required deposit for appointment of Sri Hamza K Mehdi
as the Director of the Company liable to retire by rotation. The Board
recommends his appointment.
COMPANY SECRETARY
Mr. Vivek Surana was resigned as the Whole Time Company Secretary with
effect from 1st August, 2012. The Board is in the process of identifying
and appointing a Whole Time Company Secretary in compliance of the
provisions of the Companies Act, 1956 and the Listing Agreement.
AUDITORS
M/s Sampath & Ramesh, Chartered Accountants, the Statutory Auditors of the
Company retire at the conclusion of the ensuing Annual General Meeting and
are eligible for re-appointment. The Company has received a notice stating
that they would be within the limits as prescribed under the provisions of
Section 224 (1B) of the Companies Act, 1956. The Board recommends their re-
appointment.
PERSONNEL
During the year under review, there were no employees drawing remuneration
in excess of the limits laid down in Section 217(2A) of the Companies Act,
1956 read with the Companies (Particulars of Employees) Rules, 1975.
DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT
Pursuant to provisions of Section 217 (2AA) of the Companies Act, 1956 we,
the Board of Directors of the Company hereby state:
(i) that in the preparation of the annual accounts for the year ended 31st
March, 2012, the applicable accounting standards had been followed along
with proper explanation relating to material departures;
(ii) that we had selected such accounting policies and applied them
consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and
prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the
Company at the end of the financial year and of the profit of the Company
for that period;
(iii) that we had taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of
adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of this Act
for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting
fraud and other irregularities;
(iv) that we had prepared the annual accounts for the year ended 31st
March, 2012 on a going concern basis.
CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION AND FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS
AND OUTGO:
The disclosures required under Section 217(1) (e) of the Companies Act,
1956 read with Companies (Disclosure of particulars in the Report of the
Board of Directors) Rules, 1988, for the year ended March 31, 2012 are as
follows:
A. CONSERVATION OF ENERGY
a. Adequate measures have been taken to conserve energy wherever possible.
b. Additional investments and proposals, if any, being implemented for
reduction of consumption of energy: NIL
c. Impact of measures for reduction of energy consumption/energy
conservation: NIL
B. RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT:
1. Specific areas in which research & development is carried out: NIL
2. Benefits derived: NIL
3. Future plan of Action: NIL
4. Expenditure on R & D: NIL
C. TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION:
a. Efforts in brief made towards Technology absorption, adoption and
innovation: NIL
b. Benefits derived as result of the above efforts e.g., product
improvement, cost reduction, production development, import substitution
etc.: NIL
D. In case of imported technology, imported during the last 5 years
reckoned from the beginning of the financial year, following information
may be furnished:
a. Technology Imported : N.A.
b. Year of Import : N.A.
c. Has technology fully absorbed
areas where this has not been
taken place, reasons thereof and
plan of action : N.A.
E. Foreign Exchange Earnings And Outgo:
1. Activities relating to exports, initiatives taken to increase exports,
development of new export markets for products and services, and export
plans:
The new manufacturing facility set up at Mumbai would cater to the export
market and the directors are confident of achieved good turnover in
exports.
2. Total Foreign Exchange used and earned:
(in Rs.)
PARTICULARS 2011-2012 2010-2011
Total Foreign Exchange earnings 2,34,22,604 2,95,47,406
Foreign Exchange outgo
a. on account of import of
Equipment - 2,48,49,365
b. on account of Travel 4,50,734 5,89,430
Total Foreign Exchange outgo 4,50,734 2,54,38,795
ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS
The Board places a record of appreciation to the Bankers, Government and
Non Government authorities, Members and Employees of the Company for their
continued support and confidence in the Company.
By order of the Board
For MIDFIELD INDUSTRIES LIMITED
M. MADHU MOHAN REDDY
Chairman & Managing Director
Place: Hyderabad
Date : 22nd August 2012
MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS
GLOBAL SCENARIO
Global packaging industry is worth US$ 424 billion and out of this Europe
has US$127 billion, Asia has US$114 billion, North America has US$ 118
billion, Latin America has US$ 30 billion, and other countries have $US 30
billion. In terms of global market percentage, Europe is 30%, North America
is 28%, Latin America is 7%, Asia is 27% and other is 8% of global
packaging industry.
According to the materials used in packaging industry throughout the globe,
paper shares the most, 36%, metal is 17%, plastic takes 34%, glass takes
10% and other occupies 3%.
According to the type of packaged products, Beverages take 18%, food take
38%, pharmaceutical products take 5%, cosmetic products take 3% and other
products take 36% of overall packaging industry. Global market value on
food packaging is 161 US$ billion, beverage packaging is 76 US$ billion,
Pharmaceutical packaging is 21 US$ billion, cosmetic packaging is 13.3 US$
billion and other is 153 US$ billion.
The global packaging industry will swell to almost US$820 bln by 2016
predicts Pira International. Driven mainly by increasing demand for
packaging in emerging and transitional economies, a 3% pa growth rate will
focus on board products and rigid plastics, with US$40 bln and US$33 bln in
cumulative predicted growth respectively to 2016. This growth is being
driven by a number of broad trends such as growing urbanisation, investment
in housing and construction, a burgeoning healthcare sector and the rapid
development still evident in the emerging economies, including China,
India, Brazil and some eastern European countries. An increase in personal
disposable income in the developing regions fuels consumption across a
broad range of products, with consequential growth in demand for the
packaging of these goods. For instance, increased demand for white goods,
like washing machines and dishwashers, driven also by growing time pressure
on consumer lifestyles, leads not just to a growing demand for packaging
for the machines themselves, but also for associated products such as the
household care products needed to operate these machines, thus stimulating
demand across a range of packaging media.
INDIAN PACKAGING INDUSTRY:
The Indian packaging industry is growing at the rate of more than 15% pa
and expected to touch US$14 billion (Rs. 11.2 billion) in the present
financial year (2011-2012). Further, the growth is expected to double in
the coming two years, one of the reasons being the thriving retail sector
in India.
The growth of the packaging industry in India can be seen mostly in the
second-tier cities where packaging plays an important role in the launch of
new products. Big giants like Hindustan Unilever Ltd, Nestle India Ltd, ITC
Ltd, Procter & Gamble India Ltd, PepsiCo India Ltd, Coca-Cola India Ltd and
Dabur India Ltd have also become quiet aggressive in this form of
advertisement. Also the growth in the packaging industry in India is
attributed to the increase in the number of joint ventures and
partnerships with foreign companies.
The total demand of F&B packaging segment stands at around $16.2 billion
and accounts for around 85% market shares followed by pharmaceuticals and
other market segments. At present, flexible, rigid and metallic food
packaging materials account for around 55% of the total food packaging
material market, while printed cartons and rigid packaging segments
together represent 28% market shares in value terms. Flexible materials
such as food packaging laminates, flexible packaging foils, cookies
packaging etc. constitute close to 24% of the overall packaging material
market, followed by rigid food packaging material segment.
The packaging industry in India has been registering a constant growth rate
of 15%. The Corrugated packaging industry is however finding itself at the
crossroads. Increasing prices of kraft paper, non availability of
international standard papers at affordable prices, resistance of
corrugated box user industry to offer sustainable prices, increasing
competition, non viability ofautomatic plants are proving to be hurdles in
the growth path.
Despite these adverse circumstances, the industry is all set to take on the
challenges and look at the future opportunities. As global companies set up
their manufacturing bases in India to meet the growing demand for consumer
and white goods - the need for high quality boxes is appearing evident.
Progressive Corrugators are setting up automatic board/box making plants to
increase production and enhance performance of boxes. In house printing on
corrugated is becoming imperative.
SWOT Analysis of Midfield Industries
Strengths: Weakness:
Niche segment of Capacity constraints
industrial packaging
Lack of infrastructure
Established brands development
Operational contracts:
one stop solution
Diverse clients
Adherence to stringent
quality parameters
Incessant focus on
Opportunities: Threats:
Surge in packaging Peer competition
demand
Fluctuating prices of
Untapped international raw materials and
export markets Interest rates and
Global Economy
Risk Management
Risk management is essential for sustainable stakeholder value creation.
Effective risk governance will result in achievement of business
objectives, protection of people, assets and reputation. We run or business
by identifying, assessing and managing risks.
Risk:
Health and safety
Management:
One of the most important pre-requisites for the smooth functioning of our
business operations and well being of workers we have a comprehensive and
well audited safety practice standards. This tremendously in reduction of
accidents at the factories.
Risk:
Raw material price fluctuations
Management:
In line with the strategic priority Midfield Industries manages its
inventory very well. Maximization of available resources and all the goods
are manufactured in house. Backward integration is helping the Company to
overcome raw material price fluctuations.
Risk:
Changes in consumer behavior
Management:
We incessantly monitor the market and carefully observe the consumer
trends. The political developments and varying needs are mapped by our
market research team and this helps us in serving the diverse sectors with
customized packaging solutions.
Risk:
Cost management
Management:
Midfield has a sound economic objective and a good corporate practice. The
funding requirements are negotiated in a timely manner so that there is
enough room to mitigate the risk related to foreign currency, interest rate
and commodity prices rates.
Financial performance
Midfields growing list of clientele and attractive book order has enabled
it to report attractive numbers.
Particular 2011-2012 2010-2011 Groeth (%)
Revenue 1681.76 1291.63 30.20
EBIDTA 347.36 266.12 30.53
PAT 143.07 125.57 13.94
Human Resources (HR)
The company recognizes the importance of the Human Resources team to
achieve its goals. Midfield Industries Limited has an experienced and a
dynamic HR team that ensures the implementation of significant HR policies
for the companys growth and credibility. The recruitment cell focuses on
hiring new talent and implements the retainment policy for the existing
employees. There is a lot of emphasis on training and development so that
there are emerging leaders and creation of extensive talent pool.
Health and safety measures
We have a policy in place to for the health and safety for our workmen
which have the following salient features:
1. Compliance with relevant safety and statutory regulations and rules both
in letter and in spirit.
2. Maintenance of safe, healthy and congenial working atmosphere by
constant monitoring of work place environment.
3. Ensuring cleanliness and proper lighting system at the work place
4. Providing helmets, gloves, appropriate tools, and other safety
precautions to the workers.
5. Conducting workshops on safety, first-aid, firefighting, safety audit
and risk analysis studies. We comply with applicable health and safety
legislations to ensure that the workers enjoy a safe and a healthy work
environment.
Outlook
Indian packaging industry with a growth of more than 15% p.a. is expected
to continue recording high growth for a prolonged period in the wake of low
current percapita consumption. Packaging today has grown in importance and
the large growing middle class, liberalisation and organised retail sector
are the catalysts to growth in packaging.
Internal Control system
Midfield Industries Limited has a comprehensive and consolidated internal
control system to ensure authorized business transactions. Internal audit
function is an independent, which is carried out by internal auditors
through intensive audits. Regular internal audits determine the operational
and financial efficiencies of the Company.
The Audit Committee of the Board of Directors conduct periodic reviews of
pan-organizational effectiveness and recommends improvement whenever
required. The internal control system also formulates well documented
policies, guidelines, authorizations and approval procedures and ensures
compliance with applicable policies and statues.