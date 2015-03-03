Midland Polymers Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
0.67
13.59
13.59
13.59
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-2.5
0.6
0.88
0.96
Net Worth
-1.83
14.19
14.47
14.55
Minority Interest
Debt
2.29
2
2
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
0.46
16.19
16.47
14.55
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
11.01
11.01
11.01
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
0.44
5.17
5.47
3.52
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0.46
0
0
0
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
0
5.59
6.36
6.5
Sundry Creditors
-0.01
0
0
0
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-0.01
-0.42
-0.89
-2.98
Cash
0.01
0.02
0.01
0.03
Total Assets
0.45
16.2
16.49
14.56
