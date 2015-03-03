iifl-logo
Midland Polymers Ltd Balance Sheet

23.9
(-4.97%)
Mar 3, 2015

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

0.67

13.59

13.59

13.59

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-2.5

0.6

0.88

0.96

Net Worth

-1.83

14.19

14.47

14.55

Minority Interest

Debt

2.29

2

2

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

0.46

16.19

16.47

14.55

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

11.01

11.01

11.01

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

0.44

5.17

5.47

3.52

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

0.46

0

0

0

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

0

5.59

6.36

6.5

Sundry Creditors

-0.01

0

0

0

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-0.01

-0.42

-0.89

-2.98

Cash

0.01

0.02

0.01

0.03

Total Assets

0.45

16.2

16.49

14.56

