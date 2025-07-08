iifl-logo
Midland Polymers Ltd Share Price Live

23.9
(-4.97%)
Mar 3, 2015

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open23.9
  • Day's High23.9
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close25.15
  • Day's Low23.9
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)0
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-29.62
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1.6
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Midland Polymers Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Packaging

Open

23.9

Prev. Close

25.15

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

23.9

Day's Low

23.9

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

-29.62

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1.6

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Midland Polymers Ltd Corporate Action

6 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 06 Sep, 2024

3 Jul 2025

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Midland Polymers Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Midland Polymers Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT
09 Jul, 2025

09 Jul, 2025|11:44 PM
Mar-2025Dec-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 5.65%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 5.65%

Non-Promoter- 94.34%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 94.34%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Midland Polymers Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

0.67

13.59

13.59

13.59

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-2.5

0.6

0.88

0.96

Net Worth

-1.83

14.19

14.47

14.55

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.1

-0.11

-0.13

-0.15

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Profit before tax

0.09

-0.11

0.1

0.44

Depreciation

-0.01

-0.01

-0.01

-0.01

Tax paid

-0.01

0

0.06

-0.05

Working capital

0.89

-1.6

-0.04

-2.93

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

-42

36.43

-33.13

116.64

EBIT growth

-178.87

-209.6

-76.25

158.5

Net profit growth

-171.07

-163.95

-57.26

189.29

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Gross Sales

0

13.94

0

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

0

13.94

0

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

Other Income

0.01

0.05

0.2

Midland Polymers Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Inox India Ltd

INOXINDIA

1,221.6

50.4411,087.6765.130.16369.1499.25

Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd

GRWRHITECH

3,710.7

25.448,620.8473.630.32515.67994.74

EPL Ltd

EPL

231.75

35.337,411.163.72.93316.732.15

AGI Greenpac Ltd

AGI

780

15.655,046.496.610.9704.83324.24

Uflex Ltd

UFLEX

603.05

20.34,354.7171.210.51,947.09449.69

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Midland Polymers Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

S N Rathi

Independent Director

Dinesh Kumar Gund

Non Executive Director

Usha Rathi

Independent Director

Shubhum Jain

Non Executive Director

Aditya Phanse

Additional Director

G. Rama Rao

Managing Director

Vanaja Veeram Reddy

Registered Office

101 Fist Floor,

251 Nayapura (Pathar Godam),

Madhya Pradesh - 452003

Tel: 91-731-2542261

Website: http://www.midlandpolymers.com

Email: midland.polymers@gmail.com

Registrar Office

9 ShivShakti Indl Es,

J R Boricha Marg, Lower Parel,

Mumbai - 400 011

Tel: 91-22-23016761/8261

Website: -

Email: -

Summary

Midland Polymers Limited (MPL), was incorporated as a Public Ltd Company on 1st Sep.92 and commenced its business from 15th Jan.93. It has been promoted by Mr. Alok Saboo, Mr.Mukund Saboo, Mr. Sudhir...
Reports by Midland Polymers Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Midland Polymers Ltd share price today?

The Midland Polymers Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹23.9 today.

What is the Market Cap of Midland Polymers Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Midland Polymers Ltd is ₹1.60 Cr. as of 03 Mar ‘15

What is the PE and PB ratio of Midland Polymers Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Midland Polymers Ltd is 0 and -0.81 as of 03 Mar ‘15

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Midland Polymers Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Midland Polymers Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Midland Polymers Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 03 Mar ‘15

What is the CAGR of Midland Polymers Ltd?

Midland Polymers Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 74.43%, 3 Years at 127.49%, 1 Year at -41.71%, 6 Month at 75.09%, 3 Month at -41.78% and 1 Month at -0.42%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Midland Polymers Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Midland Polymers Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 5.66 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 94.34 %

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

