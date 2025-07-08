Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorPackaging
Open₹23.9
Prev. Close₹25.15
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹23.9
Day's Low₹23.9
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹-29.62
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1.6
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
0.67
13.59
13.59
13.59
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-2.5
0.6
0.88
0.96
Net Worth
-1.83
14.19
14.47
14.55
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.1
-0.11
-0.13
-0.15
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Profit before tax
0.09
-0.11
0.1
0.44
Depreciation
-0.01
-0.01
-0.01
-0.01
Tax paid
-0.01
0
0.06
-0.05
Working capital
0.89
-1.6
-0.04
-2.93
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
-42
36.43
-33.13
116.64
EBIT growth
-178.87
-209.6
-76.25
158.5
Net profit growth
-171.07
-163.95
-57.26
189.29
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Gross Sales
0
13.94
0
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
0
13.94
0
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
0.01
0.05
0.2
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Inox India Ltd
INOXINDIA
1,221.6
|50.44
|11,087.67
|65.13
|0.16
|369.14
|99.25
Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd
GRWRHITECH
3,710.7
|25.44
|8,620.84
|73.63
|0.32
|515.67
|994.74
EPL Ltd
EPL
231.75
|35.33
|7,411.1
|63.7
|2.93
|316.7
|32.15
AGI Greenpac Ltd
AGI
780
|15.65
|5,046.4
|96.61
|0.9
|704.83
|324.24
Uflex Ltd
UFLEX
603.05
|20.3
|4,354.71
|71.21
|0.5
|1,947.09
|449.69
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
S N Rathi
Independent Director
Dinesh Kumar Gund
Non Executive Director
Usha Rathi
Independent Director
Shubhum Jain
Non Executive Director
Aditya Phanse
Additional Director
G. Rama Rao
Managing Director
Vanaja Veeram Reddy
101 Fist Floor,
251 Nayapura (Pathar Godam),
Madhya Pradesh - 452003
Tel: 91-731-2542261
Website: http://www.midlandpolymers.com
Email: midland.polymers@gmail.com
9 ShivShakti Indl Es,
J R Boricha Marg, Lower Parel,
Mumbai - 400 011
Tel: 91-22-23016761/8261
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Midland Polymers Limited (MPL), was incorporated as a Public Ltd Company on 1st Sep.92 and commenced its business from 15th Jan.93. It has been promoted by Mr. Alok Saboo, Mr.Mukund Saboo, Mr. Sudhir...
Reports by Midland Polymers Ltd
