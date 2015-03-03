iifl-logo
Midland Polymers Ltd Cash Flow Statement

23.9
(-4.97%)
Mar 3, 2015

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Profit before tax

0.09

-0.11

0.1

0.44

Depreciation

-0.01

-0.01

-0.01

-0.01

Tax paid

-0.01

0

0.06

-0.05

Working capital

0.89

-1.6

-0.04

-2.93

Other operating items

Operating

0.95

-1.72

0.1

-2.55

Capital expenditure

0

0

0

0

Free cash flow

0.95

-1.72

0.1

-2.55

Equity raised

1.08

1.29

0.96

13.76

Investing

-1

4.04

0.24

3.6

Financing

0

0

0

0

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

1.03

3.61

1.3

14.81

