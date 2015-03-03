Midland Polymers Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Profit before tax
0.09
-0.11
0.1
0.44
Depreciation
-0.01
-0.01
-0.01
-0.01
Tax paid
-0.01
0
0.06
-0.05
Working capital
0.89
-1.6
-0.04
-2.93
Other operating items
Operating
0.95
-1.72
0.1
-2.55
Capital expenditure
0
0
0
0
Free cash flow
0.95
-1.72
0.1
-2.55
Equity raised
1.08
1.29
0.96
13.76
Investing
-1
4.04
0.24
3.6
Financing
0
0
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
1.03
3.61
1.3
14.81
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.