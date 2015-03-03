iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Midland Polymers Ltd Key Ratios

23.9
(-4.97%)
Mar 3, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Midland Polymers Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0.33

-26.56

-33.13

EBIT growth

85.83

-45.84

-76.25

Net profit growth

-171.07

-163.95

-57.26

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

0

0

0

0

EBIT margin

0

0

0

0

Net profit margin

0

0

0

0

RoCE

0.73

0.39

0.73

RoNW

0.13

-0.18

0.29

RoA

0.13

-0.18

0.29

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0.01

0

0.01

0.03

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

0

0

0.01

0.02

Book value per share

1.04

1.04

1.04

1.03

Valuation ratios

P/E

0

2,390

1,578.33

P/CEPS

2,147.99

1,703.82

P/B

22.77

45.66

EV/EBIDTA

2,638.98

1,392.26

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-13.86

15.35

59.69

-11.44

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

0

0

0

0

Inventory days

0

0

0

0

Creditor days

-216.29

-2,188.22

-3,744.83

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-950.29

-105.45

-414.74

-1,870.15

Net debt / equity

0

0

0

0

Net debt / op. profit

0.29

-0.39

-0.07

-0.09

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Other costs

0

0

0

0

Midland Polymers : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Midland Polymers Ltd

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.