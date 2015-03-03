Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0.33
-26.56
-33.13
EBIT growth
85.83
-45.84
-76.25
Net profit growth
-171.07
-163.95
-57.26
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
0
0
0
0
EBIT margin
0
0
0
0
Net profit margin
0
0
0
0
RoCE
0.73
0.39
0.73
RoNW
0.13
-0.18
0.29
RoA
0.13
-0.18
0.29
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0.01
0
0.01
0.03
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
0
0
0.01
0.02
Book value per share
1.04
1.04
1.04
1.03
Valuation ratios
P/E
0
2,390
1,578.33
P/CEPS
2,147.99
1,703.82
P/B
22.77
45.66
EV/EBIDTA
2,638.98
1,392.26
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-13.86
15.35
59.69
-11.44
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
0
0
0
0
Inventory days
0
0
0
0
Creditor days
-216.29
-2,188.22
-3,744.83
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-950.29
-105.45
-414.74
-1,870.15
Net debt / equity
0
0
0
0
Net debt / op. profit
0.29
-0.39
-0.07
-0.09
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
Other costs
0
0
0
0
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.