|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|3 Jul 2025
|3 Jul 2025
|Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
|Board Meeting
|27 May 2025
|21 May 2025
|Midland Polymers Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2025 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited financial results of the company along with audit report for the quarter and year ended on 31.03.2025. Approval of Financials for the quarter and year ended 31-03-2025 and appointment of internal auditor and secretarial auditor of the company (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 27/05/2025)
|Board Meeting
|19 May 2025
|19 May 2025
|Approval of resignation tendered by Mr. G. Rama Rao, Director of the Company with immediate effect
|Board Meeting
|30 Apr 2025
|30 Apr 2025
|Outcome of Board meeting held on 30-04-2025 and Intimation for resignation of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the company
|Board Meeting
|12 Mar 2025
|12 Mar 2025
|Outcome of Board meeting held on 12-03-2025 and Intimation for appointment of M/s. Vivek Surana & Associates, Practicing COmpany Secretaries,Hyderabad as Secretarial Auditors of the company for the FY 2024-25 Intimation for appointment of M/s. Vivek Surana & Associates as Secretarial Auditors of the company for the FY 2024-25
|Board Meeting
|24 Jan 2025
|20 Jan 2025
|Quarterly Results MIDLAND POLYMERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/01/2025 ,inter alia, to consider and approve un-audited financials of the company for the quarter ended 31-12-2024 and other matters as intimated (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 20/01/2025) Approval of Un-audited Financials of the company for the quarter ended 31-12-2024 and other matters as intimated Un-audited finacial results of the company for the quarter ended on 31-12-2024 Intimation for resignation of Mrs. S. Jhansi as Non-executive director of the company w.e.f. 24-01-2025 Intimation about reconstitution of statutory committees of the company (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/01/2025)
|Board Meeting
|13 Nov 2024
|5 Nov 2024
|MIDLAND POLYMERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited financial results of the company along with limited review report for the quarter ended on 30.09.2024 Intiamtion for appointment of Pavan Reddy & Associates as Internal Auditors of the company for the financial year 2024-25 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|24 Oct 2024
|24 Oct 2024
|Appointment of Mrs. Duggina Lakshmi Jyothsna as company secretary and compliance officer
|Board Meeting
|18 Sep 2024
|18 Sep 2024
|Resignation of Company Secretary
|Board Meeting
|14 Aug 2024
|7 Aug 2024
|MIDLAND POLYMERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited financial results for the quarter ended 30.06.2024 and any other business with the permission of the Chair. UNAUDITED RESULTS FOR 30.06.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/08/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.