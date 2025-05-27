iifl-logo
Midland Polymers Ltd Board Meeting

Mar 3, 2015

Midland Polymers CORPORATE ACTIONS

PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting3 Jul 20253 Jul 2025
Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
Board Meeting27 May 202521 May 2025
Midland Polymers Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2025 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited financial results of the company along with audit report for the quarter and year ended on 31.03.2025. Approval of Financials for the quarter and year ended 31-03-2025 and appointment of internal auditor and secretarial auditor of the company (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 27/05/2025)
Board Meeting19 May 202519 May 2025
Approval of resignation tendered by Mr. G. Rama Rao, Director of the Company with immediate effect
Board Meeting30 Apr 202530 Apr 2025
Outcome of Board meeting held on 30-04-2025 and Intimation for resignation of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the company
Board Meeting12 Mar 202512 Mar 2025
Outcome of Board meeting held on 12-03-2025 and Intimation for appointment of M/s. Vivek Surana & Associates, Practicing COmpany Secretaries,Hyderabad as Secretarial Auditors of the company for the FY 2024-25 Intimation for appointment of M/s. Vivek Surana & Associates as Secretarial Auditors of the company for the FY 2024-25
Board Meeting24 Jan 202520 Jan 2025
Quarterly Results MIDLAND POLYMERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/01/2025 ,inter alia, to consider and approve un-audited financials of the company for the quarter ended 31-12-2024 and other matters as intimated (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 20/01/2025) Approval of Un-audited Financials of the company for the quarter ended 31-12-2024 and other matters as intimated Un-audited finacial results of the company for the quarter ended on 31-12-2024 Intimation for resignation of Mrs. S. Jhansi as Non-executive director of the company w.e.f. 24-01-2025 Intimation about reconstitution of statutory committees of the company (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/01/2025)
Board Meeting13 Nov 20245 Nov 2024
MIDLAND POLYMERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited financial results of the company along with limited review report for the quarter ended on 30.09.2024 Intiamtion for appointment of Pavan Reddy & Associates as Internal Auditors of the company for the financial year 2024-25 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/11/2024)
Board Meeting24 Oct 202424 Oct 2024
Appointment of Mrs. Duggina Lakshmi Jyothsna as company secretary and compliance officer
Board Meeting18 Sep 202418 Sep 2024
Resignation of Company Secretary
Board Meeting14 Aug 20247 Aug 2024
MIDLAND POLYMERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited financial results for the quarter ended 30.06.2024 and any other business with the permission of the Chair. UNAUDITED RESULTS FOR 30.06.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/08/2024)

