Board Meeting 3 Jul 2025 3 Jul 2025

Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer

Board Meeting 27 May 2025 21 May 2025

Midland Polymers Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2025 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited financial results of the company along with audit report for the quarter and year ended on 31.03.2025. Approval of Financials for the quarter and year ended 31-03-2025 and appointment of internal auditor and secretarial auditor of the company (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 27/05/2025)

Board Meeting 19 May 2025 19 May 2025

Approval of resignation tendered by Mr. G. Rama Rao, Director of the Company with immediate effect

Board Meeting 30 Apr 2025 30 Apr 2025

Outcome of Board meeting held on 30-04-2025 and Intimation for resignation of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the company

Board Meeting 12 Mar 2025 12 Mar 2025

Outcome of Board meeting held on 12-03-2025 and Intimation for appointment of M/s. Vivek Surana & Associates, Practicing COmpany Secretaries,Hyderabad as Secretarial Auditors of the company for the FY 2024-25 Intimation for appointment of M/s. Vivek Surana & Associates as Secretarial Auditors of the company for the FY 2024-25

Board Meeting 24 Jan 2025 20 Jan 2025

Quarterly Results MIDLAND POLYMERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/01/2025 ,inter alia, to consider and approve un-audited financials of the company for the quarter ended 31-12-2024 and other matters as intimated (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 20/01/2025) Approval of Un-audited Financials of the company for the quarter ended 31-12-2024 and other matters as intimated Un-audited finacial results of the company for the quarter ended on 31-12-2024 Intimation for resignation of Mrs. S. Jhansi as Non-executive director of the company w.e.f. 24-01-2025 Intimation about reconstitution of statutory committees of the company (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/01/2025)

Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 5 Nov 2024

MIDLAND POLYMERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited financial results of the company along with limited review report for the quarter ended on 30.09.2024 Intiamtion for appointment of Pavan Reddy & Associates as Internal Auditors of the company for the financial year 2024-25 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/11/2024)

Board Meeting 24 Oct 2024 24 Oct 2024

Appointment of Mrs. Duggina Lakshmi Jyothsna as company secretary and compliance officer

Board Meeting 18 Sep 2024 18 Sep 2024

Resignation of Company Secretary

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 7 Aug 2024