Midland Polymers Limited (MPL), was incorporated as a Public Ltd Company on 1st Sep.92 and commenced its business from 15th Jan.93. It has been promoted by Mr. Alok Saboo, Mr.Mukund Saboo, Mr. Sudhir Lakhotia and Mr. Ramesh Prasad Kabra - the promoters of the Saboo group of companies, Gwalior.MPL came out with a public issue of 19,80,000 equity shares of Rs 10 each for cash at par aggregating Rs 1.98 crores to part finance the enhancement of installed capacity for manufacture of Mono-axially Oriented Polypropylene (MOPP) film from 616 to 1354 MTPA at its plant at Bhiwadi. The company is currently implementing Phase I of the project.
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.