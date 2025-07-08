iifl-logo
Midland Polymers Ltd Company Summary

23.9
(-4.97%)
Mar 3, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Midland Polymers Ltd Summary

Midland Polymers Limited (MPL), was incorporated as a Public Ltd Company on 1st Sep.92 and commenced its business from 15th Jan.93. It has been promoted by Mr. Alok Saboo, Mr.Mukund Saboo, Mr. Sudhir Lakhotia and Mr. Ramesh Prasad Kabra - the promoters of the Saboo group of companies, Gwalior.MPL came out with a public issue of 19,80,000 equity shares of Rs 10 each for cash at par aggregating Rs 1.98 crores to part finance the enhancement of installed capacity for manufacture of Mono-axially Oriented Polypropylene (MOPP) film from 616 to 1354 MTPA at its plant at Bhiwadi. The company is currently implementing Phase I of the project.

