Millennium Cybertech Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Equity Capital
5
5
5
5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-4.04
-4.04
-1.97
0.01
Net Worth
0.96
0.96
3.03
5.01
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
0.96
0.96
3.03
5.01
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
1.36
1.4
3.5
5.6
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-0.4
-0.59
-0.65
-0.83
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
0
0
Sundry Debtors
0.38
0.35
0.32
0.23
Debtor Days
189.77
110.72
290.12
8,395
Other Current Assets
1.61
1.46
1.46
1.69
Sundry Creditors
-2.33
-2.36
-2.42
-2.73
Creditor Days
1,163.63
746.6
2,194.04
99,645
Other Current Liabilities
-0.06
-0.04
-0.01
-0.02
Cash
0.01
0.16
0.19
0.24
Total Assets
0.97
0.97
3.04
5.01
