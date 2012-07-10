iifl-logo-icon 1
Millennium Cybertech Ltd Balance Sheet

1.82
(4.60%)
Jul 10, 2012|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Equity Capital

5

5

5

5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-4.04

-4.04

-1.97

0.01

Net Worth

0.96

0.96

3.03

5.01

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

0.96

0.96

3.03

5.01

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

1.36

1.4

3.5

5.6

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-0.4

-0.59

-0.65

-0.83

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

0

0

Sundry Debtors

0.38

0.35

0.32

0.23

Debtor Days

189.77

110.72

290.12

8,395

Other Current Assets

1.61

1.46

1.46

1.69

Sundry Creditors

-2.33

-2.36

-2.42

-2.73

Creditor Days

1,163.63

746.6

2,194.04

99,645

Other Current Liabilities

-0.06

-0.04

-0.01

-0.02

Cash

0.01

0.16

0.19

0.24

Total Assets

0.97

0.97

3.04

5.01

No Record Found

