Millennium Cybertech Ltd Share Price

1.82
(4.60%)
Jul 10, 2012|12:00:00 AM

Millennium Cybertech Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

1.7

Prev. Close

1.74

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

1.82

Day's Low

1.7

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

1.92

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

0.91

P/E

45.5

EPS

0.04

Divi. Yield

0

Millennium Cybertech Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Millennium Cybertech Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Millennium Cybertech Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|08:45 AM
Mar-2018Dec-2017Sep-2017Jun-2017
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 19.06%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 19.06%

Non-Promoter- 80.93%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 80.93%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Millennium Cybertech Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Equity Capital

5

5

5

5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-4.04

-4.04

-1.97

0.01

Net Worth

0.96

0.96

3.03

5.01

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Revenue

0.73

1.15

0.4

0.01

yoy growth (%)

-36.65

186.58

3,925.9

0

Raw materials

-0.61

-1.06

-0.32

0

As % of sales

84.22

92.1

80.9

0

Employee costs

-0.03

-0.03

-0.01

-0.01

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Profit before tax

0

-2.06

-1.98

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0.04

0.04

0.11

-0.05

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-36.65

186.58

3,925.9

0

Op profit growth

-99.73

3.96

8,756.73

-72.97

EBIT growth

-99.73

3.96

-60,753.32

-19.17

Net profit growth

-99.73

3.97

-88,196.33

5.75

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Millennium Cybertech Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

4,099.25

30.9114,83,144.5312,9941.7853,990230.54

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,938.3

29.158,04,834.346,8132.3734,257199.28

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,947.25

44.755,28,418.443,2162.6712,615134.17

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

294.45

32.253,08,266.622,713.50.1716,895.860.33

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,735.4

37.31,69,931.611,220.21.139,104.6684.3

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Millennium Cybertech Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Sushma V Raval

Chairman & Managing Director

Mahendrabhai Panchal

Independent Director

Satish V Raval

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Millennium Cybertech Ltd

Summary

Registered as Private Limited Company,BRAHMA CAPITAL & SECURITIES LTD, was incorporated in the year 1986. The company was doing the business of Financial Services & Hire Purchase, Leasing till September 1999. But later the company has changed its name as MIILENNIUM CYBERTECH LTD in the year 1999.Divisification took place in the year 1999-2000, when the company diversified its business from FINANCE to WEB-DEVELOPMENT & WEB-HOSTING SERVICES.In line with the decision to move towards the business of Software and other related activities, the company has gradually shifted from the hire purchase,leasing finance business to inter-corporate deposits and advances.
Read More

