SectorIT - Software
Open₹1.7
Prev. Close₹1.74
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹1.82
Day's Low₹1.7
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹1.92
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0.91
P/E45.5
EPS0.04
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Equity Capital
5
5
5
5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-4.04
-4.04
-1.97
0.01
Net Worth
0.96
0.96
3.03
5.01
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Revenue
0.73
1.15
0.4
0.01
yoy growth (%)
-36.65
186.58
3,925.9
0
Raw materials
-0.61
-1.06
-0.32
0
As % of sales
84.22
92.1
80.9
0
Employee costs
-0.03
-0.03
-0.01
-0.01
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Profit before tax
0
-2.06
-1.98
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.04
0.04
0.11
-0.05
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-36.65
186.58
3,925.9
0
Op profit growth
-99.73
3.96
8,756.73
-72.97
EBIT growth
-99.73
3.96
-60,753.32
-19.17
Net profit growth
-99.73
3.97
-88,196.33
5.75
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
4,099.25
|30.91
|14,83,144.53
|12,994
|1.78
|53,990
|230.54
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,938.3
|29.15
|8,04,834.34
|6,813
|2.37
|34,257
|199.28
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,947.25
|44.75
|5,28,418.44
|3,216
|2.67
|12,615
|134.17
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
294.45
|32.25
|3,08,266.62
|2,713.5
|0.17
|16,895.8
|60.33
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,735.4
|37.3
|1,69,931.61
|1,220.2
|1.13
|9,104.6
|684.3
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Sushma V Raval
Chairman & Managing Director
Mahendrabhai Panchal
Independent Director
Satish V Raval
Reports by Millennium Cybertech Ltd
Summary
Registered as Private Limited Company,BRAHMA CAPITAL & SECURITIES LTD, was incorporated in the year 1986. The company was doing the business of Financial Services & Hire Purchase, Leasing till September 1999. But later the company has changed its name as MIILENNIUM CYBERTECH LTD in the year 1999.Divisification took place in the year 1999-2000, when the company diversified its business from FINANCE to WEB-DEVELOPMENT & WEB-HOSTING SERVICES.In line with the decision to move towards the business of Software and other related activities, the company has gradually shifted from the hire purchase,leasing finance business to inter-corporate deposits and advances.
