Registered as Private Limited Company,BRAHMA CAPITAL & SECURITIES LTD, was incorporated in the year 1986. The company was doing the business of Financial Services & Hire Purchase, Leasing till September 1999. But later the company has changed its name as MIILENNIUM CYBERTECH LTD in the year 1999.Divisification took place in the year 1999-2000, when the company diversified its business from FINANCE to WEB-DEVELOPMENT & WEB-HOSTING SERVICES.In line with the decision to move towards the business of Software and other related activities, the company has gradually shifted from the hire purchase,leasing finance business to inter-corporate deposits and advances.
