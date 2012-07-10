iifl-logo-icon 1
Millennium Cybertech Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1.82
(4.60%)
Jul 10, 2012

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Revenue

0.73

1.15

0.4

0.01

yoy growth (%)

-36.65

186.58

3,925.9

0

Raw materials

-0.61

-1.06

-0.32

0

As % of sales

84.22

92.1

80.9

0

Employee costs

-0.03

-0.03

-0.01

-0.01

As % of sales

4.37

2.77

4.09

149.6

Other costs

-0.08

-2.12

-2.04

-0.01

As % of sales (Other Cost)

12.13

183.75

507.41

174.22

Operating profit

0

-2.06

-1.98

-0.02

OPM

-0.73

-178.63

-492.4

-223.82

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

0

0

0

0.02

Profit before tax

0

-2.06

-1.98

0

Taxes

0

0

0

0

Tax rate

0

0

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0

-2.06

-1.98

0

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0

-2.06

-1.98

0

yoy growth (%)

-99.73

3.97

-88,196.33

5.75

NPM

-0.73

-178.7

-492.57

22.51

