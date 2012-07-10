Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Revenue
0.73
1.15
0.4
0.01
yoy growth (%)
-36.65
186.58
3,925.9
0
Raw materials
-0.61
-1.06
-0.32
0
As % of sales
84.22
92.1
80.9
0
Employee costs
-0.03
-0.03
-0.01
-0.01
As % of sales
4.37
2.77
4.09
149.6
Other costs
-0.08
-2.12
-2.04
-0.01
As % of sales (Other Cost)
12.13
183.75
507.41
174.22
Operating profit
0
-2.06
-1.98
-0.02
OPM
-0.73
-178.63
-492.4
-223.82
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0
0
0
0.02
Profit before tax
0
-2.06
-1.98
0
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
0
0
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0
-2.06
-1.98
0
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0
-2.06
-1.98
0
yoy growth (%)
-99.73
3.97
-88,196.33
5.75
NPM
-0.73
-178.7
-492.57
22.51
