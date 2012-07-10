Millennium Cybertech Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Profit before tax
0
-2.06
-1.98
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.04
0.04
0.11
-0.05
Other operating items
Operating
0.03
-2.02
-1.87
-0.04
Capital expenditure
0
-0.15
0
0
Free cash flow
0.03
-2.17
-1.87
-0.04
Equity raised
-8.07
-3.94
0.02
0.01
Investing
-0.03
-2.1
-2.1
0
Financing
0
0
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-8.08
-8.22
-3.95
-0.03
No Record Found
