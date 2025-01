Millennium Cybertech Ltd Share Price Management Discussions

MILLENNIUM CYBERTECH LIMITED ANNUAL REPORT 2011-2012 MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS The company is engaged in software as well as financial activities. Recognizing that the external environment will continue to exert pressure on margins, the company focuses on growth and continuous improvements in productivity and operational efficiencies. There is an increasing need to become more capital intensive and adopt stringent quality control. The Company intends to maintain its existing capital assets at optimum levels. The company is exploring this opportunity by forming strategic joint ventures. It is necessary to secure new projects across various areas to ensure that assets are not underutilized and adequate returns are maintained on these investments. As we approach higher thresholds of growth, explore new avenues and expand operations it has become imperative to sustain and enhance our human resources competencies. The Company has been working towards creating a culture of togetherness and teamwork amongst employees. The company believes in protecting the interest of all its stake holders.