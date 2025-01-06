iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Minaxi Textiles Ltd Cash Flow Statement

2.23
(-1.76%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:32:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Minaxi Textiles Ltd

Minaxi Textiles FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-1.92

0.01

1.58

2.25

Depreciation

-0.63

-0.66

-1.9

-1.89

Tax paid

0.32

0.1

-0.89

-0.84

Working capital

1.46

-1.18

2.77

4.13

Other operating items

Operating

-0.78

-1.72

1.56

3.64

Capital expenditure

-1.27

-0.42

0

0.34

Free cash flow

-2.05

-2.14

1.56

3.98

Equity raised

19.62

19.22

17.63

14.84

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

13.54

4.84

7.78

2.94

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

31.11

21.91

26.97

21.77

Minaxi Textiles : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Minaxi Textiles Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.