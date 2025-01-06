Minaxi Textiles Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-1.92
0.01
1.58
2.25
Depreciation
-0.63
-0.66
-1.9
-1.89
Tax paid
0.32
0.1
-0.89
-0.84
Working capital
1.46
-1.18
2.77
4.13
Other operating items
Operating
-0.78
-1.72
1.56
3.64
Capital expenditure
-1.27
-0.42
0
0.34
Free cash flow
-2.05
-2.14
1.56
3.98
Equity raised
19.62
19.22
17.63
14.84
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
13.54
4.84
7.78
2.94
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
31.11
21.91
26.97
21.77
