Minaxi Textiles Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

2.2
(-1.35%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

14.79

16.72

54.73

55.92

yoy growth (%)

-11.52

-69.44

-2.13

3.25

Raw materials

-11.56

-10.14

-39.62

-42.33

As % of sales

78.13

60.69

72.38

75.7

Employee costs

-0.57

-1.06

-2.13

-2.7

As % of sales

3.9

6.34

3.9

4.83

Other costs

-1.56

-2.68

-6.58

-4.65

As % of sales (Other Cost)

10.59

16.02

12.03

8.31

Operating profit

1.08

2.83

6.38

6.23

OPM

7.36

16.93

11.67

11.14

Depreciation

-0.63

-0.66

-1.9

-1.89

Interest expense

-2.43

-2.19

-3.07

-2.63

Other income

0.05

0.04

0.16

0.55

Profit before tax

-1.92

0.01

1.58

2.25

Taxes

0.32

0.1

-0.89

-0.84

Tax rate

-16.78

593.04

-56.29

-37.38

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-1.6

0.11

0.69

1.41

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-1.6

0.11

0.69

1.41

yoy growth (%)

-1,452.63

-82.85

-51.13

-8.14

NPM

-10.83

0.7

1.26

2.52

