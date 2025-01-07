Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
14.79
16.72
54.73
55.92
yoy growth (%)
-11.52
-69.44
-2.13
3.25
Raw materials
-11.56
-10.14
-39.62
-42.33
As % of sales
78.13
60.69
72.38
75.7
Employee costs
-0.57
-1.06
-2.13
-2.7
As % of sales
3.9
6.34
3.9
4.83
Other costs
-1.56
-2.68
-6.58
-4.65
As % of sales (Other Cost)
10.59
16.02
12.03
8.31
Operating profit
1.08
2.83
6.38
6.23
OPM
7.36
16.93
11.67
11.14
Depreciation
-0.63
-0.66
-1.9
-1.89
Interest expense
-2.43
-2.19
-3.07
-2.63
Other income
0.05
0.04
0.16
0.55
Profit before tax
-1.92
0.01
1.58
2.25
Taxes
0.32
0.1
-0.89
-0.84
Tax rate
-16.78
593.04
-56.29
-37.38
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-1.6
0.11
0.69
1.41
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-1.6
0.11
0.69
1.41
yoy growth (%)
-1,452.63
-82.85
-51.13
-8.14
NPM
-10.83
0.7
1.26
2.52
