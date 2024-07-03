SectorTextiles
Open₹2.26
Prev. Close₹2.27
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.34
Day's High₹2.26
Day's Low₹2.23
52 Week's High₹4.35
52 Week's Low₹1.61
Book Value₹0.4
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)11.02
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.94
4.94
5.56
5.56
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-2.15
0.98
6.63
8.2
Net Worth
2.79
5.92
12.19
13.76
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
14.79
16.72
54.73
55.92
yoy growth (%)
-11.52
-69.44
-2.13
3.25
Raw materials
-11.56
-10.14
-39.62
-42.33
As % of sales
78.13
60.69
72.38
75.7
Employee costs
-0.57
-1.06
-2.13
-2.7
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-1.92
0.01
1.58
2.25
Depreciation
-0.63
-0.66
-1.9
-1.89
Tax paid
0.32
0.1
-0.89
-0.84
Working capital
1.46
-1.18
2.77
4.13
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-11.52
-69.44
-2.13
3.25
Op profit growth
-61.54
-55.67
2.51
-1.66
EBIT growth
-76.97
-52.5
-4.84
6.31
Net profit growth
-1,452.63
-82.85
-51.13
-8.14
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,509.1
|142.08
|1,65,226.66
|720.86
|0.4
|7,623.33
|835.23
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
34.11
|53.3
|17,382.69
|83.46
|1.06
|1,709.17
|7.03
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
163.4
|28.27
|15,879.35
|175.69
|0.06
|2,396.27
|38.26
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
509.2
|18.54
|14,724.78
|219.64
|0.79
|2,454.78
|316.07
Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
RAYMONDLSL
2,071.2
|5.72
|12,618.5
|26.14
|0
|1,315.48
|386.31
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
Bharatbhai P Patel
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Jashwant Kumar K Patel
Managing Director
Dineshbhai P Patel
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Vasudevbhai L Patel
Chairperson & Whole Time Direc
Kiritkumar S Patel
Director
Sweta Bhartbhai Patel
Independent Director
Snehalkumar Rajendrakumar Patel.
Independent Director
Chirag Nalinbhai Shah
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Minaxi Textiles Ltd
Summary
Minaxi Textiles Ltd. is a India-based public limited textile company incorporated on March 14, 1995, prior to that the Company ran under partnership. The Company is engaged in weaving of Synthetic Grey cloth of Suiting & Shirting and supplying uniform to government and semi-government department under tenders floated by them. Apart from this, it deals in suiting products having specialty in fancy suiting fabrics. Its products include suiting lycra fabric, cotton quilts, broken twill fabric and satin fabric. The Company has approximately 40 picanol gamma weaving machines. It covers local market of fabric in major cities in India.Under the expert leadership of Mr. Bharatbhai Patel, growth of Minaxi Textiles crossed unprecedented figures of 38 Crores in 2011. The Company increased strength of weaving machine in last two consecutive years. Then, it was established to supply fabric with quality at very competitive prices. From the outset, Minaxi Textiles has had an immediate impact on the market.
The Minaxi Textiles Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹2.23 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Minaxi Textiles Ltd is ₹11.02 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Minaxi Textiles Ltd is 0 and 5.61 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Minaxi Textiles Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Minaxi Textiles Ltd is ₹1.61 and ₹4.35 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Minaxi Textiles Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 43.74%, 3 Years at -12.85%, 1 Year at 7.58%, 6 Month at -41.79%, 3 Month at 8.10% and 1 Month at -13.03%.
