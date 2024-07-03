iifl-logo-icon 1
Minaxi Textiles Ltd Share Price

2.23
(-1.76%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:32:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open2.26
  • Day's High2.26
  • 52 Wk High4.35
  • Prev. Close2.27
  • Day's Low2.23
  • 52 Wk Low 1.61
  • Turnover (lac)0.34
  • P/E0
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value0.4
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)11.02
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Minaxi Textiles Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

2.26

Prev. Close

2.27

Turnover(Lac.)

0.34

Day's High

2.26

Day's Low

2.23

52 Week's High

4.35

52 Week's Low

1.61

Book Value

0.4

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

11.02

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Minaxi Textiles Ltd Corporate Action

21 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

14 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

16 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 16 Aug, 2024

arrow

Minaxi Textiles Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Minaxi Textiles Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:08 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 38.60%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 38.60%

Non-Promoter- 61.39%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 61.39%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Minaxi Textiles Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

4.94

4.94

5.56

5.56

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-2.15

0.98

6.63

8.2

Net Worth

2.79

5.92

12.19

13.76

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

14.79

16.72

54.73

55.92

yoy growth (%)

-11.52

-69.44

-2.13

3.25

Raw materials

-11.56

-10.14

-39.62

-42.33

As % of sales

78.13

60.69

72.38

75.7

Employee costs

-0.57

-1.06

-2.13

-2.7

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-1.92

0.01

1.58

2.25

Depreciation

-0.63

-0.66

-1.9

-1.89

Tax paid

0.32

0.1

-0.89

-0.84

Working capital

1.46

-1.18

2.77

4.13

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-11.52

-69.44

-2.13

3.25

Op profit growth

-61.54

-55.67

2.51

-1.66

EBIT growth

-76.97

-52.5

-4.84

6.31

Net profit growth

-1,452.63

-82.85

-51.13

-8.14

No Record Found

Minaxi Textiles Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,509.1

142.081,65,226.66720.860.47,623.33835.23

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

34.11

53.317,382.6983.461.061,709.177.03

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

163.4

28.2715,879.35175.690.062,396.2738.26

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

509.2

18.5414,724.78219.640.792,454.78316.07

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd

RAYMONDLSL

2,071.2

5.7212,618.526.1401,315.48386.31

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Minaxi Textiles Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

Bharatbhai P Patel

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Jashwant Kumar K Patel

Managing Director

Dineshbhai P Patel

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Vasudevbhai L Patel

Chairperson & Whole Time Direc

Kiritkumar S Patel

Director

Sweta Bhartbhai Patel

Independent Director

Snehalkumar Rajendrakumar Patel.

Independent Director

Chirag Nalinbhai Shah

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Minaxi Textiles Ltd

Summary

Minaxi Textiles Ltd. is a India-based public limited textile company incorporated on March 14, 1995, prior to that the Company ran under partnership. The Company is engaged in weaving of Synthetic Grey cloth of Suiting & Shirting and supplying uniform to government and semi-government department under tenders floated by them. Apart from this, it deals in suiting products having specialty in fancy suiting fabrics. Its products include suiting lycra fabric, cotton quilts, broken twill fabric and satin fabric. The Company has approximately 40 picanol gamma weaving machines. It covers local market of fabric in major cities in India.Under the expert leadership of Mr. Bharatbhai Patel, growth of Minaxi Textiles crossed unprecedented figures of 38 Crores in 2011. The Company increased strength of weaving machine in last two consecutive years. Then, it was established to supply fabric with quality at very competitive prices. From the outset, Minaxi Textiles has had an immediate impact on the market.
Company FAQs

What is the Minaxi Textiles Ltd share price today?

The Minaxi Textiles Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹2.23 today.

What is the Market Cap of Minaxi Textiles Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Minaxi Textiles Ltd is ₹11.02 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Minaxi Textiles Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Minaxi Textiles Ltd is 0 and 5.61 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Minaxi Textiles Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Minaxi Textiles Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Minaxi Textiles Ltd is ₹1.61 and ₹4.35 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Minaxi Textiles Ltd?

Minaxi Textiles Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 43.74%, 3 Years at -12.85%, 1 Year at 7.58%, 6 Month at -41.79%, 3 Month at 8.10% and 1 Month at -13.03%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Minaxi Textiles Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Minaxi Textiles Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 38.61 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 61.39 %

