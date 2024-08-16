This is to inform that 29th Annual General Meeting of members of the company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, 26th September, 2024 at 02:00 P.M. through VC/OAVM . Kindly take the same on your record. Read less.. The Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company was held today Le . on 13th day of August, 2024, at 3:00 P.M., inter aHa fixed Thursday, 19th September, 2024 as record date for the forthcoming Annual General Meeting Intimation of Record Date - Thursday, 19th September, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 16.08.2024) The 29th AGM of the members of the Minaxi Textiles Limited company was scheduled on Thursday, 26th September, 2024, at 02:00 P.M. but due to technical glitch which was commenced at 02:17 P.M. through VC/OAVM. We request u to kindly take note of the same. Please find attached Scrutinizers report dated 26.09.2024 issued by M/s. Ashok P. Pathak & Co. Practicing Company Secretaries, Ahmedabad, on the result of the voting through remote e- voting and voting during the AGM in respect of resolutions set out in Notice of 29th AGM of the Company held on 26th September, 2024. Kindly take the same on your record. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 26/09/2024)