Board Meeting 28 Oct 2024 21 Oct 2024

MINAXI TEXTILES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation to your good office is hereby given that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company Minaxi Textiles Limited will be held on Monday 28th day of October 2024 at 11:00 A.M. at the Registered Office of the Company Plot No.3311 GIDC Phase-IV Chhatral Taluka Kalol Chhatral - 382729 inter - alia to take note of and approve the Unaudited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2024. Dear Sir, The Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company was held today i.e. on 28th day of October, 2024, at the Registered Office of the Company, which was commenced at 11.00 A.M. and concluded at 11:45 A.M., inter alia, to consider and take on record the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024, in due compliance of Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. Kindly take this on your record. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.10.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 1 Aug 2024

MINAXI TEXTILES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation to your good office is hereby given that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company Minaxi Textiles Limited will be held on Tuesday 13th day of August 2024 at the Registered Office of the Company Plot No.3311 GIDC Phase-IV Chhatral Taluka Kalol Chhatral - 382729 inter - alia to take note of and approve the Unaudited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the year ended on 30th June 2024. The Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company was held today i.e. on 13th day of August, 2024, at the Registered Office of the Company, which was commenced at 03.00 P.M. and concluded at 04:30 P.M.., inter alia, to consider and take note of Closure of Register of Members and Share Transfer Books, to fix the record date (cut-off date) and fix the date for holding of Annual General Meeting. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/08/2024) The meeting of Board of Directors of the company was held on today, i.e. 13th August, 2024 at 03:00 P.M. to fixed Thursday, 19th September, 2024 as record date for the forthcoming AGM. Kindly take note of the same. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 16.08.2024)

Board Meeting 16 Jul 2024 16 Jul 2024

Dear Sir, We hereby inform that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company scheduled to be held on 3:00 p.m. today i.e. Tuesday, 16th July, 2024 and concluded at 4:00 p.m. In the said Board Meeting among others, Recommendation of appointment of Statutory Auditors agenda was approved. Kindly take note of this.

Board Meeting 14 May 2024 8 May 2024

MINAXI TEXTILES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation to your good office is hereby given that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company Minaxi Textiles Limited will be held on Tuesday 14th day of May 2024 at 03:00 P.M. at the Registered Office of the Company Plot No.3311 GIDC Phase-IV Chhatral Taluka Kalol Chhatral - 382729 inter - alia to take note of and approve the Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the year ended on 31st March 2024. Kindly take note of the same. Dear Sir, The Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company was held today i.e. on 14th day of May, 2024, at the Registered Office of the Company, which was commenced at 03.00 P.M. and concluded at 04:15 P.M. , inter alia, to consider and take on record the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter/year ended 31st March 2024 in due compliance of Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. Kindly take this on your record (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/05/2024) The meeting of Board of Directors of the Company was held on 14th May, 2024 at registered office of the company, to consider and take on record, the audited financial results of the company for the year ended on 31st March, 2024 prepared in due compliance of Regulation 33 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015. We attach herewith the copy of newspaper cutting evidencing the publication of the said Audited Financial Results for the year ended on 31st March, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 16/05/2024)

Board Meeting 30 Mar 2024 30 Mar 2024

The Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company was held today i.e. on 30th day of March, 2024, at the Registered Office of the Company, which was scheduled at 11.00 A.M. and concluded at 12:00 P.M. , to consider the business transacted in agenda. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI Regulations, 2015 this is to inform that the Board of Directors of the company have appointed Mr. Ravikumar Ghanshyambhai Patel as an Additional Director ( Non Executive and Independent) in its meeting held on 30/03/2024 to hold office upto the date of next Annual General Meeting held after his appointment. Kindly take note of this. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI Regulations, 2015, this is to inform that the board of directors of the company have appointed Mr. sandip Vitthalbhai Madriya as an Additional Director (Non Executive and Independent ) in its meeting held on 30/03/2024 to hold office upto the date of next Annual General Meeting held after his appointment. Kindly take note of this. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.03.2024)

Board Meeting 6 Feb 2024 27 Jan 2024