Minaxi Textiles Ltd Company Summary

1.94
(-4.90%)
Jan 14, 2025|11:16:00 AM

Minaxi Textiles Ltd Summary

Minaxi Textiles Ltd. is a India-based public limited textile company incorporated on March 14, 1995, prior to that the Company ran under partnership. The Company is engaged in weaving of Synthetic Grey cloth of Suiting & Shirting and supplying uniform to government and semi-government department under tenders floated by them. Apart from this, it deals in suiting products having specialty in fancy suiting fabrics. Its products include suiting lycra fabric, cotton quilts, broken twill fabric and satin fabric. The Company has approximately 40 picanol gamma weaving machines. It covers local market of fabric in major cities in India.Under the expert leadership of Mr. Bharatbhai Patel, growth of Minaxi Textiles crossed unprecedented figures of 38 Crores in 2011. The Company increased strength of weaving machine in last two consecutive years. Then, it was established to supply fabric with quality at very competitive prices. From the outset, Minaxi Textiles has had an immediate impact on the market.

