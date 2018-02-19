iifl-logo-icon 1
Minda Finance Ltd Balance Sheet

16.35
(1.87%)
Feb 19, 2018|10:56:32 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Equity Capital

2

2

2

2

Preference Capital

12.2

16.76

0

0

Reserves

9.06

8.77

18.13

1.65

Net Worth

23.26

27.53

20.13

3.65

Minority Interest

Debt

8.2

9.45

9.75

8.1

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

31.46

36.98

29.88

11.75

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

9.66

9.66

24.45

24.08

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.02

0.03

0.1

0.1

Networking Capital

-0.18

0.06

-0.01

-16.72

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

0.14

0.13

0.09

0.08

Sundry Creditors

-0.02

-0.03

-0.04

-0.03

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.3

-0.04

-0.06

-16.77

Cash

9.35

16.05

2.05

0.74

Total Assets

18.85

25.8

26.59

8.2

