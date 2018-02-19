Minda Finance Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Equity Capital
2
2
2
2
Preference Capital
12.2
16.76
0
0
Reserves
9.06
8.77
18.13
1.65
Net Worth
23.26
27.53
20.13
3.65
Minority Interest
Debt
8.2
9.45
9.75
8.1
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
31.46
36.98
29.88
11.75
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
9.66
9.66
24.45
24.08
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.02
0.03
0.1
0.1
Networking Capital
-0.18
0.06
-0.01
-16.72
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
0.14
0.13
0.09
0.08
Sundry Creditors
-0.02
-0.03
-0.04
-0.03
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.3
-0.04
-0.06
-16.77
Cash
9.35
16.05
2.05
0.74
Total Assets
18.85
25.8
26.59
8.2
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.