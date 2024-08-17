Summary

Minda Finance Limited is a Group Company of the diversified UNO MINDA N.K. Minda Group. The Company incorporated on July 27, 1985 is registered under the Category-B, Non-Acceptance of Public Deposit Company with the Reserve Bank of India and to carry on NBFC activities under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. The core business of the Company is to provide bills discounting facility to the UNO MINDA N.K. Minda Group companies including its suppliers and the vendors. In addition to this, it provides inter-corporate loans and to do the investments in shares of companies. MFL has one subsidiary Bar Investments and Finance Private Limited (BARINV).During the year 2015, Minda NexGenTech Limited became an associate of the company.During the financial year 2015-16, the Equity Shares of the Company got listed on BSE Limited w.e.f. 1st September 2015.

