iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Minda Finance Ltd Share Price

16.35
(1.87%)
Feb 19, 2018|10:56:32 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Minda Finance Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

16.35

Prev. Close

16.05

Turnover(Lac.)

0.01

Day's High

16.35

Day's Low

16.35

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

55.29

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

3.27

P/E

17.39

EPS

0.94

Divi. Yield

0

Minda Finance Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Minda Finance Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Minda Finance Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|08:45 AM
Sep-2020Jun-2020Mar-2020Dec-2019
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 70.11%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 70.11%

Non-Promoter- 29.88%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 29.88%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Minda Finance Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Equity Capital

2

2

2

2

Preference Capital

12.2

16.76

0

0

Reserves

9.06

8.77

18.13

1.65

Net Worth

23.26

27.53

20.13

3.65

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-2.06

1.42

2.44

-0.45

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Gross Sales

2.19

2.41

3.37

2.48

1.91

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

2.19

2.41

3.37

2.48

1.91

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

2.35

0.82

1.14

0.27

0.16

View Annually Results

Minda Finance Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Minda Finance Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

Nirmak Kumar Minda

Director

Anand Kumar Minda

Whole-time Director

Pramod Kumar Garg

Independent Director

Seema Gupta

Company Secretary

Lalit Khubchandani

Independent Director

Shashi Kala Saini

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Minda Finance Ltd

Summary

Minda Finance Limited is a Group Company of the diversified UNO MINDA N.K. Minda Group. The Company incorporated on July 27, 1985 is registered under the Category-B, Non-Acceptance of Public Deposit Company with the Reserve Bank of India and to carry on NBFC activities under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. The core business of the Company is to provide bills discounting facility to the UNO MINDA N.K. Minda Group companies including its suppliers and the vendors. In addition to this, it provides inter-corporate loans and to do the investments in shares of companies. MFL has one subsidiary Bar Investments and Finance Private Limited (BARINV).During the year 2015, Minda NexGenTech Limited became an associate of the company.During the financial year 2015-16, the Equity Shares of the Company got listed on BSE Limited w.e.f. 1st September 2015.
Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Minda Finance Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.