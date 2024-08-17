SectorFinance
Open₹16.35
Prev. Close₹16.05
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.01
Day's High₹16.35
Day's Low₹16.35
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹55.29
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)3.27
P/E17.39
EPS0.94
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Equity Capital
2
2
2
2
Preference Capital
12.2
16.76
0
0
Reserves
9.06
8.77
18.13
1.65
Net Worth
23.26
27.53
20.13
3.65
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-2.06
1.42
2.44
-0.45
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Gross Sales
2.19
2.41
3.37
2.48
1.91
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
2.19
2.41
3.37
2.48
1.91
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
2.35
0.82
1.14
0.27
0.16
Director
Nirmak Kumar Minda
Director
Anand Kumar Minda
Whole-time Director
Pramod Kumar Garg
Independent Director
Seema Gupta
Company Secretary
Lalit Khubchandani
Independent Director
Shashi Kala Saini
Reports by Minda Finance Ltd
Summary
Minda Finance Limited is a Group Company of the diversified UNO MINDA N.K. Minda Group. The Company incorporated on July 27, 1985 is registered under the Category-B, Non-Acceptance of Public Deposit Company with the Reserve Bank of India and to carry on NBFC activities under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. The core business of the Company is to provide bills discounting facility to the UNO MINDA N.K. Minda Group companies including its suppliers and the vendors. In addition to this, it provides inter-corporate loans and to do the investments in shares of companies. MFL has one subsidiary Bar Investments and Finance Private Limited (BARINV).During the year 2015, Minda NexGenTech Limited became an associate of the company.During the financial year 2015-16, the Equity Shares of the Company got listed on BSE Limited w.e.f. 1st September 2015.
