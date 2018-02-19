Minda Finance Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-2.06
1.42
2.44
-0.45
Other operating items
Operating
-2.06
1.42
2.44
-0.45
Capital expenditure
-0.01
0.01
0
-0.01
Free cash flow
-2.07
1.43
2.44
-0.46
Equity raised
-3.81
3.22
2.81
6.49
Investing
0.07
0
-2.34
1.39
Financing
10.88
1.13
0
2.25
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
5.07
5.78
2.91
9.67
