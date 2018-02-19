iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Minda Finance Ltd Cash Flow Statement

16.35
(1.87%)
Feb 19, 2018|10:56:32 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Minda Finance Ltd

Minda Finance Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-2.06

1.42

2.44

-0.45

Other operating items

Operating

-2.06

1.42

2.44

-0.45

Capital expenditure

-0.01

0.01

0

-0.01

Free cash flow

-2.07

1.43

2.44

-0.46

Equity raised

-3.81

3.22

2.81

6.49

Investing

0.07

0

-2.34

1.39

Financing

10.88

1.13

0

2.25

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

5.07

5.78

2.91

9.67

Minda Finance Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Minda Finance Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.