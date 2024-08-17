Minda Finance Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2020
|Jun-2020
|Mar-2020
|Dec-2019
|Sept-2019
Gross Sales
1.58
0.48
0.56
0.47
0.71
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1.58
0.48
0.56
0.47
0.71
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0
0
2.33
-0.03
0.04
Total Income
1.58
0.48
2.9
0.44
0.76
Total Expenditure
0.07
0.1
0.12
0.12
0.12
PBIDT
1.51
0.38
2.77
0.32
0.64
Interest
0.3
0.45
0.42
0.46
0.74
PBDT
1.21
-0.06
2.36
-0.14
-0.11
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
0
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.12
0.03
0.01
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
1.09
-0.09
2.35
-0.14
-0.11
Minority Interest After NP
0.26
-0.07
-0.61
-0.2
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
1.21
-0.34
-2.83
-0.93
-0.89
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
1.21
-0.34
-2.83
-0.93
-0.89
EPS (Unit Curr.)
7.35
-2.07
-17.22
-5.63
-4.45
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
2
2
2
2
2
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
95.56
79.16
494.64
68.08
90.14
PBDTM(%)
76.58
-12.5
421.42
-29.78
-15.49
PATM(%)
68.98
-18.75
419.64
-29.78
-15.49
