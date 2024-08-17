iifl-logo-icon 1
Minda Finance Ltd Quarterly Results

16.35
(1.87%)
Feb 19, 2018|10:52 AM

Financials

Profit & Loss
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2020Jun-2020Mar-2020Dec-2019Sept-2019

Gross Sales

1.58

0.48

0.56

0.47

0.71

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1.58

0.48

0.56

0.47

0.71

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0

0

2.33

-0.03

0.04

Total Income

1.58

0.48

2.9

0.44

0.76

Total Expenditure

0.07

0.1

0.12

0.12

0.12

PBIDT

1.51

0.38

2.77

0.32

0.64

Interest

0.3

0.45

0.42

0.46

0.74

PBDT

1.21

-0.06

2.36

-0.14

-0.11

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

0

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.12

0.03

0.01

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

1.09

-0.09

2.35

-0.14

-0.11

Minority Interest After NP

0.26

-0.07

-0.61

-0.2

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

1.21

-0.34

-2.83

-0.93

-0.89

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

1.21

-0.34

-2.83

-0.93

-0.89

EPS (Unit Curr.)

7.35

-2.07

-17.22

-5.63

-4.45

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

2

2

2

2

2

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

95.56

79.16

494.64

68.08

90.14

PBDTM(%)

76.58

-12.5

421.42

-29.78

-15.49

PATM(%)

68.98

-18.75

419.64

-29.78

-15.49

