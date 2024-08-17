iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Minda Finance Ltd Company Summary

16.35
(1.87%)
Feb 19, 2018|10:56:32 AM

Minda Finance Ltd Summary

Minda Finance Limited is a Group Company of the diversified UNO MINDA N.K. Minda Group. The Company incorporated on July 27, 1985 is registered under the Category-B, Non-Acceptance of Public Deposit Company with the Reserve Bank of India and to carry on NBFC activities under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. The core business of the Company is to provide bills discounting facility to the UNO MINDA N.K. Minda Group companies including its suppliers and the vendors. In addition to this, it provides inter-corporate loans and to do the investments in shares of companies. MFL has one subsidiary Bar Investments and Finance Private Limited (BARINV).During the year 2015, Minda NexGenTech Limited became an associate of the company.During the financial year 2015-16, the Equity Shares of the Company got listed on BSE Limited w.e.f. 1st September 2015.

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.