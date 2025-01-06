iifl-logo-icon 1
Mini Diamonds (India) Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Mini Diamonds(I) FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.14

-0.92

0.35

0.48

Depreciation

-0.05

-0.07

-0.15

-0.18

Tax paid

0

-0.03

-0.03

-0.17

Working capital

-1.94

-12.83

-3.19

7.75

Other operating items

Operating

-1.85

-13.86

-3.02

7.87

Capital expenditure

0

-2.44

0.02

2.12

Free cash flow

-1.85

-16.3

-3

9.99

Equity raised

4.11

7.08

7.63

5.71

Investing

0

0

0

-0.06

Financing

13.87

1.2

15.24

9.93

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

16.13

-8.02

19.87

25.58

