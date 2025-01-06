Mini Diamonds (India) Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.14
-0.92
0.35
0.48
Depreciation
-0.05
-0.07
-0.15
-0.18
Tax paid
0
-0.03
-0.03
-0.17
Working capital
-1.94
-12.83
-3.19
7.75
Other operating items
Operating
-1.85
-13.86
-3.02
7.87
Capital expenditure
0
-2.44
0.02
2.12
Free cash flow
-1.85
-16.3
-3
9.99
Equity raised
4.11
7.08
7.63
5.71
Investing
0
0
0
-0.06
Financing
13.87
1.2
15.24
9.93
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
16.13
-8.02
19.87
25.58
