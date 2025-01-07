iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Mini Diamonds (India) Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

143.2
(-4.98%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Mini Diamonds (India) Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

20.6

56.38

122.27

127.77

yoy growth (%)

-63.45

-53.88

-4.3

-1.31

Raw materials

-18.66

-51.72

-113.06

-117.86

As % of sales

90.54

91.73

92.47

92.24

Employee costs

-0.29

-0.21

-0.32

-0.4

As % of sales

1.41

0.38

0.26

0.31

Other costs

-1.44

-5.13

-6.46

-6.74

As % of sales (Other Cost)

7.02

9.1

5.28

5.28

Operating profit

0.2

-0.69

2.41

2.75

OPM

1

-1.22

1.97

2.15

Depreciation

-0.05

-0.07

-0.15

-0.18

Interest expense

0

-0.16

-1.97

-2.16

Other income

0

0

0.07

0.08

Profit before tax

0.14

-0.92

0.35

0.48

Taxes

0

-0.03

-0.03

-0.17

Tax rate

-2.44

3.97

-10.13

-35.93

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.14

-0.96

0.32

0.31

Exceptional items

0

0

-0.01

0

Net profit

0.14

-0.96

0.3

0.31

yoy growth (%)

-114.76

-417.31

-2.35

-39.21

NPM

0.68

-1.7

0.24

0.24

Mini Diamonds(I) : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Mini Diamonds (India) Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.