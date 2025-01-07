Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
20.6
56.38
122.27
127.77
yoy growth (%)
-63.45
-53.88
-4.3
-1.31
Raw materials
-18.66
-51.72
-113.06
-117.86
As % of sales
90.54
91.73
92.47
92.24
Employee costs
-0.29
-0.21
-0.32
-0.4
As % of sales
1.41
0.38
0.26
0.31
Other costs
-1.44
-5.13
-6.46
-6.74
As % of sales (Other Cost)
7.02
9.1
5.28
5.28
Operating profit
0.2
-0.69
2.41
2.75
OPM
1
-1.22
1.97
2.15
Depreciation
-0.05
-0.07
-0.15
-0.18
Interest expense
0
-0.16
-1.97
-2.16
Other income
0
0
0.07
0.08
Profit before tax
0.14
-0.92
0.35
0.48
Taxes
0
-0.03
-0.03
-0.17
Tax rate
-2.44
3.97
-10.13
-35.93
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.14
-0.96
0.32
0.31
Exceptional items
0
0
-0.01
0
Net profit
0.14
-0.96
0.3
0.31
yoy growth (%)
-114.76
-417.31
-2.35
-39.21
NPM
0.68
-1.7
0.24
0.24
