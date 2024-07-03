iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Mini Diamonds (India) Ltd Share Price

151
(-2.93%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:27:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open163.3
  • Day's High163.3
  • 52 Wk High233
  • Prev. Close155.55
  • Day's Low148.15
  • 52 Wk Low 17.5
  • Turnover (lac)8.11
  • P/E56.77
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value26.82
  • EPS2.74
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)355.89
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Mini Diamonds (India) Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Diamond, Gems and Jewellery

Open

163.3

Prev. Close

155.55

Turnover(Lac.)

8.11

Day's High

163.3

Day's Low

148.15

52 Week's High

233

52 Week's Low

17.5

Book Value

26.82

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

355.89

P/E

56.77

EPS

2.74

Divi. Yield

0

Mini Diamonds (India) Ltd Corporate Action

7 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 07 Sep, 2024

arrow

8 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

29 Feb 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

28 Aug 2023

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Mini Diamonds (India) Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Mini Diamonds (India) Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:37 PM
Oct-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 5.12%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 5.12%

Non-Promoter- 94.87%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 94.87%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Mini Diamonds (India) Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.57

3.45

3.45

3.45

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

5.1

2.86

2.3

2.26

Net Worth

8.67

6.31

5.75

5.71

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

20.6

56.38

122.27

127.77

yoy growth (%)

-63.45

-53.88

-4.3

-1.31

Raw materials

-18.66

-51.72

-113.06

-117.86

As % of sales

90.54

91.73

92.47

92.24

Employee costs

-0.29

-0.21

-0.32

-0.4

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.14

-0.92

0.35

0.48

Depreciation

-0.05

-0.07

-0.15

-0.18

Tax paid

0

-0.03

-0.03

-0.17

Working capital

-1.94

-12.83

-3.19

7.75

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-63.45

-53.88

-4.3

-1.31

Op profit growth

-129.97

-128.71

-12.32

0.68

EBIT growth

-119.94

-132.73

-11.82

-0.37

Net profit growth

-114.76

-417.31

-2.35

-39.21

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Mini Diamonds (India) Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Titan Company Ltd

TITAN

3,449.2

92.773,06,215.27050.3212,268168.64

Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd

KALYANKJIL

778.55

137.3180,302.4120.260.155,226.7942.13

P N Gadgil Jewellers Ltd

PNGJL

690.9

52.749,376.0932.3902,001.53104.71

Senco Gold Ltd

SENCO

1,133.9

42.479,275.5816.830.171,458.68177.02

PC Jeweller Ltd

PCJEWELLER

15.31

08,268.74178.970504.976.76

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Mini Diamonds (India) Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Upendra N Shah

Non Executive Director

Dilip Jaswant Shah

Independent Director

Chintan Mahesh Shah

Executive Director

Ronish U Shah

Independent Director

Niharika Roongta

Non Executive Director

Narayanbhai Pragjibhai Kevadia

Independent Director

Ashutosh Chandraprakash Tiwari

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Mini Diamonds (India) Ltd

Summary

Mini Diamonds (India) Ltd was established in 1987 to cater diamond import and export business. The Company is presently an internationally well known company for its cut and polished diamonds. The Company is in the business of Rough Diamonds and Polished Diamonds. It operate in two segments: manufacturing and trading. It has a factory in Mumbai with cutting edge technology and machinery to process its rough diamonds. The factory cuts and polishes with all modern and sophisticated machinery like Sarin Technology, Auto Bruting Machines, Semi Automatic Polishing Mills and Sawing Machines etc. under Mini Diamonds expertise and supervision of own staff along with professional expertise.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Mini Diamonds India Ltd share price today?

The Mini Diamonds India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹151 today.

What is the Market Cap of Mini Diamonds India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Mini Diamonds India Ltd is ₹355.89 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Mini Diamonds India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Mini Diamonds India Ltd is 56.77 and 5.80 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Mini Diamonds India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Mini Diamonds India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Mini Diamonds India Ltd is ₹17.5 and ₹233 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Mini Diamonds India Ltd?

Mini Diamonds India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 116.11%, 3 Years at 79.82%, 1 Year at 785.82%, 6 Month at 82.98%, 3 Month at 5.31% and 1 Month at -26.54%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Mini Diamonds India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Mini Diamonds India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 5.13 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 94.87 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Mini Diamonds (India) Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.