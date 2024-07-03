Summary

Mini Diamonds (India) Ltd was established in 1987 to cater diamond import and export business. The Company is presently an internationally well known company for its cut and polished diamonds. The Company is in the business of Rough Diamonds and Polished Diamonds. It operate in two segments: manufacturing and trading. It has a factory in Mumbai with cutting edge technology and machinery to process its rough diamonds. The factory cuts and polishes with all modern and sophisticated machinery like Sarin Technology, Auto Bruting Machines, Semi Automatic Polishing Mills and Sawing Machines etc. under Mini Diamonds expertise and supervision of own staff along with professional expertise.

