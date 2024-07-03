Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorDiamond, Gems and Jewellery
Open₹163.3
Prev. Close₹155.55
Turnover(Lac.)₹8.11
Day's High₹163.3
Day's Low₹148.15
52 Week's High₹233
52 Week's Low₹17.5
Book Value₹26.82
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)355.89
P/E56.77
EPS2.74
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.57
3.45
3.45
3.45
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
5.1
2.86
2.3
2.26
Net Worth
8.67
6.31
5.75
5.71
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
20.6
56.38
122.27
127.77
yoy growth (%)
-63.45
-53.88
-4.3
-1.31
Raw materials
-18.66
-51.72
-113.06
-117.86
As % of sales
90.54
91.73
92.47
92.24
Employee costs
-0.29
-0.21
-0.32
-0.4
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.14
-0.92
0.35
0.48
Depreciation
-0.05
-0.07
-0.15
-0.18
Tax paid
0
-0.03
-0.03
-0.17
Working capital
-1.94
-12.83
-3.19
7.75
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-63.45
-53.88
-4.3
-1.31
Op profit growth
-129.97
-128.71
-12.32
0.68
EBIT growth
-119.94
-132.73
-11.82
-0.37
Net profit growth
-114.76
-417.31
-2.35
-39.21
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Titan Company Ltd
TITAN
3,449.2
|92.77
|3,06,215.2
|705
|0.32
|12,268
|168.64
Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd
KALYANKJIL
778.55
|137.31
|80,302.4
|120.26
|0.15
|5,226.79
|42.13
P N Gadgil Jewellers Ltd
PNGJL
690.9
|52.74
|9,376.09
|32.39
|0
|2,001.53
|104.71
Senco Gold Ltd
SENCO
1,133.9
|42.47
|9,275.58
|16.83
|0.17
|1,458.68
|177.02
PC Jeweller Ltd
PCJEWELLER
15.31
|0
|8,268.74
|178.97
|0
|504.97
|6.76
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Upendra N Shah
Non Executive Director
Dilip Jaswant Shah
Independent Director
Chintan Mahesh Shah
Executive Director
Ronish U Shah
Independent Director
Niharika Roongta
Non Executive Director
Narayanbhai Pragjibhai Kevadia
Independent Director
Ashutosh Chandraprakash Tiwari
Reports by Mini Diamonds (India) Ltd
Summary
Mini Diamonds (India) Ltd was established in 1987 to cater diamond import and export business. The Company is presently an internationally well known company for its cut and polished diamonds. The Company is in the business of Rough Diamonds and Polished Diamonds. It operate in two segments: manufacturing and trading. It has a factory in Mumbai with cutting edge technology and machinery to process its rough diamonds. The factory cuts and polishes with all modern and sophisticated machinery like Sarin Technology, Auto Bruting Machines, Semi Automatic Polishing Mills and Sawing Machines etc. under Mini Diamonds expertise and supervision of own staff along with professional expertise.
The Mini Diamonds India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹151 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Mini Diamonds India Ltd is ₹355.89 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Mini Diamonds India Ltd is 56.77 and 5.80 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Mini Diamonds India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Mini Diamonds India Ltd is ₹17.5 and ₹233 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Mini Diamonds India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 116.11%, 3 Years at 79.82%, 1 Year at 785.82%, 6 Month at 82.98%, 3 Month at 5.31% and 1 Month at -26.54%.
