Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 8 Nov 2024

MINI DIAMONDS (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and half year ended on September 30 2024. Outcome of the Board Meeting held today i.e., November 14, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 4 Sep 2024 4 Sep 2024

Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Schedule III of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI Listing Regulations), we wish to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today, i.e. September 04, 2024, inter-alia, considered and approved matter which is attached herewith.

Board Meeting 6 Aug 2024 1 Aug 2024

MINI DIAMONDS (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Mini Diamonds (India) Ltd. has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday August 06 2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Financial Results for the quarter ended on June 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 06.08.2024)

Board Meeting 27 Jun 2024 27 Jun 2024

We hereby inform you that the Board of Directors in their meeting held today, i.e., Thursday, June 27, 2024 approved in principally, a proposal: 1. To incorporate a subsidiary in the name of Pyramid Gold Assaying & Hallmarking Centre Private Limited or such other name as may be approved by Central Registration Centre (CRC), Ministry of Corporate Affairs, (MCA), and 2. To acquire 51 percent partnership interest of M/s. Dazzling Concepts LLP from the existing designated partner.

Board Meeting 13 Jun 2024 13 Jun 2024

We hereby inform you that the Board of Directors in their meeting held today, i.e., Thursday, June 13, 2024 approved in principle, a proposal to incorporate a wholly owned subsidiary in the name of Namra Jewels Private Limited or such other name as may be approved by Ministry of Corporate Affairs. Intimation under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 - Incorporation of Wholly Owned Subsidiary Company.

Board Meeting 28 May 2024 17 May 2024

MINI DIAMONDS (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and year ended March 31 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 28th May, 2024 Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)- Updates (Appointment of Secretarial Auditor) (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024)

Board Meeting 22 Apr 2024 22 Apr 2024

The board of directors has approved Allotment of 2,00,00,000 (Two Crore) Convertible Equity Warrants on Preferential Basis to the allottees.

Board Meeting 29 Feb 2024 21 Feb 2024

MINI DIAMONDS (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve proposal of fund raising by way of issue of equity shares/ convertible warrants and/or any other instruments through preferential issue subject to such statutory/regulatory/other approvals as may be required including the approval of the members to seek their consent for such fund raising and to approve ancillary actions for such fund raising. This is in partial modification to our letter dated February 20 2024. the Board of Directors of Mini Diamonds (INDIA) Limited at their board meeting held on today i.e. Thursday, February 29, 2024 at the Registered Office of the Company inter alia, has, considered and approved the following: - 1. Increase in Authorized Share Capital of the Company 2. Alteration of Article of Association 3. Issuance and allotment of upto 2,00,00,000 (Two Crore) Convertible Equity Warrants to Proposed allottees on preferential basis 4. Such other matters The Board of directors has approved issuance of 20000000 Convertible warrants on Preferential basis subject to necessary approval. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.02.2024)

Board Meeting 20 Feb 2024 12 Feb 2024

MINI DIAMONDS (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the proposal of fund raising by way of issue of equity shares/ convertible warrants and/or any other instruments through preferential issue or through any other permissible mode under applicable laws as may be considered appropriate subject to such statutory/regulatory/other approvals as may be required including the approval of the members to seek their consent for such fund raising and to approve ancillary actions for such fund raising. With reference to our intimation letter dated February 12, 2024, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, at their meeting held today i.e. February 20, 2024, have evaluated various options for the purpose of fund raising. However, the Board shall further consider and decide on the matter in their meeting to be held on Tuesday, February 27, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 20.02.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 7 Feb 2024