the Board of Directors of Mini Diamonds (INDIA) Limited at their board meeting held on today i.e. Thursday, February 29, 2024 at the Registered Office of the Company inter alia, has, considered and approved the following: - 1. Increase in Authorized Share Capital of the Company 2. Alteration of Article of Association 3. Issuance and allotment of upto 2,00,00,000 (Two Crore) Convertible Equity Warrants to Proposed allottees on preferential basis 4. Such other matters Revised notice of Extra- Ordinary General Meeting of the shareholder of the company to be held on March 29, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/03/2024) Newspaper Publication of Notice of Extra-ordinary General Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/03/2024) Proceedings of Extra- Ordinary General meeting of the company held on 29th March, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/03/2024) Voting result along with the scrutinizer report of EGM of the company held on 29th March, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/03/2024)