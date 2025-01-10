To The Board of Directors Mini Diamonds India Limited

Report on the audit of the Standalone Financial Results Opinion

We have audited the accompanying statement of financialresults of Mini Diamonds India Limited for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024 attached herewith, being submitted by the company pursuant to the requirement of Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended ("Listing Regulations")

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us these financial results:

(i) are presented in accordance with the requirements of Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and

Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 in this regard; and

(ii) give a true and fair view in conformity with the recognition and measurement principles laid down in the applicable Indian Accounting Standards and other accounting principles generally accepted in India of the net profit and other comprehensive income and other financial information for the quarter ended as well as for the year to date results for the period from 1.4.2023 to 31.03.2024

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the

Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act"). Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the auditors responsibilities for the audit of the financial statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the code of ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the rules there under, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the code of ethics.

Managements responsibility for the Standalone Financial Results

These quarterly financial results as well as the year to date standalone financial results have been prepared on the basis of the interim financial statements. The Companys Board of Directors are responsible for the preparation of these financial results that give a true and fair view of the net profit/loss and other comprehensive income and other financial information in accordance with the recognition and measurement principles laid down in Indian Accounting

Standard 34, ‘Interim Financial Reporting prescribed under Section 133 of the Act read with relevant rules issued there under and other Accounting principles generally accepted in India and in compliance with Regulation 33 of the Listing Regulations. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial result that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial results, the Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Results

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial results as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial results.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial results, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the operating effectiveness of the Companys internal control.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the Board of Directors.

Conclude on the appropriateness of Board of Directors use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial results or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial whether the financial results represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing any significant oftheauditand deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with the mall relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

Other Matters

Attention is drawn to the fact that figures for the quarter ended 31st March, 2024 as reported in the Financial Results are the balancing figures between audited figures in respectofthefinancialyear ended 31 st March, 2024 and the published year to date figures upto the end of the third quarter of the relevant financial year. Also the figures upto the end of the third quarter are only been reviewed and not subjected to audit.

ANNEXURE A TO INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the members of Mini Diamonds (India) Limited of even date)

(i) (a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, plant and equipment.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of Intangible assets. (b) All Property, plant and equipment have been physically verified by the management at a regular interval of time (normally once a year). No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of immovable properties (other than immovable properties where the company is the lessee and the lease agreement are duly executed in favor of the lessee) disclosed in the financial statement are held in the name of the Company.

(d) The Company has not revalued its property, plant and equipment (including right to use assets) or Intangible assets or both during the year.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, No proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at March 31, 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) The inventory has been physically verified by the management during the year except lying with third parties. In our opinion, the frequency of verification by the management is reasonable and the coverage and procedure for such verification is appropriate. Inventories lying with third parties have been confirmed by management as at31st March, 2024. No discrepancies were noticed on verification between the physical stock and book records that were 10% or more in aggregate for each class of inventory.

(b) The Company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of 5 crore, in aggregate, at any points of time during the year, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets and hence reporting under clause 3(ii)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(iii) The Company has not made investments in, provided any guarantee and security and granted any loans and advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability

Partnerships or any other parties during the year.

(a) The Company have not provided loans and advances in the nature of loan during the year:

(b) The Company has not given any loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment.

(iv) The Companies has complied with the provisions of sections 185 and 186 of the Companies Act in respect of loans, investments, guarantees, and security provided, as applicable.

(v) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits. Therefore, the reporting of clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. (vi) The maintenance of cost records has not been specified by the Central Government under sub section (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 for the business activities carried out by the Company. Hence, reporting under clause(vi) of the order is not applicable to the company.

(vii) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, amounts deducted / accrued in the books of account in respect of undisputed statutory dues including Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-tax, Sales-tax, Service tax, duty of Customs, duty of Excise, value added tax and Cess and any other statutory dues to appropriate authority have generally been regularly deposited during the year by the Company. According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Goods and Service Tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-tax, Sales-tax, Service tax, Duty of Customs, Duty of Excise, Value Added Tax and Cess and other statutory dues were in arrears, as at March 31, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, as at March 31, 2024, there are no dues of Goods and Service Tax or sales tax or service tax or duty of customs or duty of excise or value added tax which have not been deposited on account of any dispute.

(viii) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, as at March 31, 2024, there were no such transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961).

(ix) (a) The Company has not default in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

(b) The Company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) The Company has not taken any term loan during the year and there are no outstanding term loans at the beginning of the year and hence, reporting under clause 3(ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable. (d) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the company, the company has not raised any fund on short term basis.

(e) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken Inter Corporate Deposit from holding company on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries.

(f) The Company has not raised any loans during the year and hence reporting on clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable.

(x) (a) The Company did not raise moneys by way of further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) During the year, the Company has made preferential allotment fully paid up on premium basis. No private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally) issued during the year. Hence reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is applicable.

(xi) (a) No fraud by the Company and on the company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the CompaniesActhasbeenfiledin Form ADT-

4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and upto the date of this report.

(c) As informed, the Company has not received any whistle blower complaints during the year and up to the date of this report.

(xii) The company is not a Nidhi company, therefore the provisions of paragraph 3(xii) of the order is not applicable.

(xiii) In our opinion, the Company is in compliance with section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 with respect to applicable transactions with the related parties and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) In our opinion and based on our examination, the Company have an internal audit system as per the provisions of the Companies Act 2013.

(xv) Company has not entered into any non-cash transaction with directors or person connected with him and therefore the provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act 2013 are not applicable to the Company. (xvi) (a) The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(a) & (b) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) In our opinion, there is no core investment company within the Group (as defined

Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) and accordingly reporting under clause 3(xvi)(c) & (d) of the Order is not applicable.

(xvii) The Company have not incurred any cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit. (xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year.

(xix) On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the

Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date.

(xx) The provision of Sec 135 of Companies Act 2013 is not applicable to the company, accordingly reporting under clause 3(xx)(a) and (b) is not applicable.

(xxi) There is no consolidation of financial statements, accordingly reporting under clause 3(xxi) is not applicable