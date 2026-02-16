iifl-logo

Mirae Asset Nifty 500 Healthcare ETF Share Price Live

18.41
(0.66%)
Feb 16, 2026|12:00:00 AM

No Chart Data Available

  • Open18.29
  • Day's High18.44
  • Prev. Close18.29
  • Day's Low18.29
No Record Found

No Record Found

Mirae Asset Nifty 500 Healthcare ETF KEY RATIOS

Sector

ETF

Open

₹18.29

Prev. Close

₹18.29

Turnover(Lac.)

₹5.79

Day's High

₹18.44

Day's Low

₹18.29

52 Week's High

-

52 Week's Low

-

Book Value

-

Face Value

-

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

0

P/E

-

EPS

-

Divi. Yield

-

Mirae Asset Nifty 500 Healthcare ETF Corporate Action

No Record Found

Mirae Asset Nifty 500 Healthcare ETF NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Mirae Asset Nifty 500 Healthcare ETF SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

16 Feb, 2026|01:44 AM

No Record Found

Mirae Asset Nifty 500 Healthcare ETF FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Mirae Asset Nifty 500 Healthcare ETF Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
No Record Found

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Mirae Asset Nifty 500 Healthcare ETF

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

No Record Found

Registered Office

Unit No.606 WIndsor Building,

Off.C.S.T. Rd Kaina SantacruzE,

Maharashtra - 400098

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Karvy Selenium Tow-B,

31&32 Financial Dist, Nanakramguda,

Hyderabad-500032

Tel: 91-40-67162222

Website: www.kfintech.com

Email: einward.ris@karvy.com

Summary

No Record Found

Reports by Mirae Asset Nifty 500 Healthcare ETF

Company FAQs

What is the Mirae Asset Nifty 500 Healthcare ETF share price today?

The Mirae Asset Nifty 500 Healthcare ETF shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹18.41 today.

What is the Market Cap of Mirae Asset Nifty 500 Healthcare ETF?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Mirae Asset Nifty 500 Healthcare ETF is ₹0.00 Cr. as of 16 Feb ‘26

What is the PE and PB ratio of Mirae Asset Nifty 500 Healthcare ETF?

The PE and PB ratios of Mirae Asset Nifty 500 Healthcare ETF is N/A and 0.00 as of 16 Feb ‘26

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Mirae Asset Nifty 500 Healthcare ETF?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Mirae Asset Nifty 500 Healthcare ETF stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Mirae Asset Nifty 500 Healthcare ETF is ₹N/A and ₹N/A as of 16 Feb ‘26

What is the CAGR of Mirae Asset Nifty 500 Healthcare ETF?

Mirae Asset Nifty 500 Healthcare ETF's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Mirae Asset Nifty 500 Healthcare ETF?

The shareholding pattern of Mirae Asset Nifty 500 Healthcare ETF is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

