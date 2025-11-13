iifl-logo

Mirae Asset Nifty Energy ETF Share Price Live

36.43
(1.22%)
Nov 13, 2025|11:09:58 AM

  • Open35.99
  • Day's High40
  • Prev. Close35.99
  • Day's Low35.99
No Record Found

Loading...

Mirae Asset Nifty Energy ETF KEY RATIOS

Sector

ETF

Open

35.99

Prev. Close

35.99

Turnover(Lac.)

18.9

Day's High

40

Day's Low

35.99

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0

Face Value

0

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

0

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Mirae Asset Nifty Energy ETF Corporate Action

No Record Found

Mirae Asset Nifty Energy ETF NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Mirae Asset Nifty Energy ETF SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

13 Nov, 2025|11:37 AM

No Record Found

Mirae Asset Nifty Energy ETF FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Mirae Asset Nifty Energy ETF Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
No Record Found

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Mirae Asset Nifty Energy ETF

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

No Record Found

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Summary

No Record Found

Reports by Mirae Asset Nifty Energy ETF

Company FAQs

What is the Mirae Asset Nifty Energy ETF share price today?

The Mirae Asset Nifty Energy ETF shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹36.43 today.

What is the Market Cap of Mirae Asset Nifty Energy ETF?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Mirae Asset Nifty Energy ETF is ₹0.00 Cr. as of 13 Nov ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Mirae Asset Nifty Energy ETF?

The PE and PB ratios of Mirae Asset Nifty Energy ETF is N/A and 0.00 as of 13 Nov ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Mirae Asset Nifty Energy ETF?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Mirae Asset Nifty Energy ETF stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Mirae Asset Nifty Energy ETF is ₹N/A and ₹N/A as of 13 Nov ‘25

What is the CAGR of Mirae Asset Nifty Energy ETF?

Mirae Asset Nifty Energy ETF's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Mirae Asset Nifty Energy ETF?

The shareholding pattern of Mirae Asset Nifty Energy ETF is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

