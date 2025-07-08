Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorETF
Open₹14.7
Prev. Close₹14.7
Turnover(Lac.)₹7.34
Day's High₹14.7
Day's Low₹13.31
52 Week's High₹14.7
52 Week's Low₹13.31
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)9.27
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
|No Record Found
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Unit No 606 Windsor Building,
Off CST Road Kaina Santacruz(E,
Maharashtra - 400098
Tel: 91-22-67800300
Website: http://www.miraeassetmf.co.in
Email: complaince@miraeassetmf.co.in
Karvy Selenium Tow-B,
31&32 Financial Dist, Nanakramguda,
Hyderabad-500032
Tel: 91-40-67162222
Website: www.kfintech.com
Email: einward.ris@kfintech.com
Summary
Reports by Mirae Asset Nifty India Internet ETF
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.