The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Mirae Asset Nifty India New Age Consumption ETF stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Mirae Asset Nifty India New Age Consumption ETF is ₹11.71 and ₹12.15 as of 03 Jan ‘25