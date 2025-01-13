Mitsu Chem Plast Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
12.83
12.07
12.07
12.07
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
66.55
50.35
38.84
27.58
Net Worth
79.38
62.42
50.91
39.65
Minority Interest
Debt
79.93
77.09
67.15
64.02
Deferred Tax Liability Net
5.86
5.43
5.98
5.12
Total Liabilities
165.17
144.94
124.04
108.79
Fixed Assets
88.05
81.99
62.52
61
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.01
0.01
0.32
0.76
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.13
0.11
0.45
0.52
Networking Capital
76.88
62.73
58.62
45.77
Inventories
41.17
32.07
29.3
22.53
Inventory Days
41.49
46.11
Sundry Debtors
52.25
47.22
41.45
29.15
Debtor Days
58.7
59.66
Other Current Assets
12.75
15.62
8.36
10.39
Sundry Creditors
-21.4
-23.56
-14.19
-10.53
Creditor Days
20.09
21.55
Other Current Liabilities
-7.89
-8.62
-6.3
-5.77
Cash
0.1
0.11
2.14
0.74
Total Assets
165.17
144.95
124.05
108.79
