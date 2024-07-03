iifl-logo-icon 1
Mitsu Chem Plast Ltd Share Price

111.2
(-3.97%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:27:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open114.7
  • Day's High119.5
  • 52 Wk High212.72
  • Prev. Close115.8
  • Day's Low110.15
  • 52 Wk Low 109
  • Turnover (lac)6.91
  • P/E19.08
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value67.86
  • EPS6.07
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)150.99
  • Div. Yield0.16
View All Historical Data
Mitsu Chem Plast Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Plastic products

Open

114.7

Prev. Close

115.8

Turnover(Lac.)

6.91

Day's High

119.5

Day's Low

110.15

52 Week's High

212.72

52 Week's Low

109

Book Value

67.86

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

150.99

P/E

19.08

EPS

6.07

Divi. Yield

0.16

Mitsu Chem Plast Ltd Corporate Action

7 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

13 Feb 2024

12:00 AM

Rights

arrow

26 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 26 Jul, 2024

arrow

16 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.2

Record Date: 20 Aug, 2024

arrow

2 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Mitsu Chem Plast Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Mitsu Chem Plast Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:38 PM
Oct-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024May-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 67.76%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 67.76%

Non-Promoter- 32.23%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 32.23%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Mitsu Chem Plast Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

12.83

12.07

12.07

12.07

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

66.55

50.35

38.84

27.58

Net Worth

79.38

62.42

50.91

39.65

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

257.71

178.33

138.54

112.21

yoy growth (%)

44.51

28.71

23.47

19.16

Raw materials

-164.12

-104.14

-78.32

-72.31

As % of sales

63.68

58.4

56.53

64.44

Employee costs

-17.27

-14.24

-13.11

-9.85

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

16.4

13.8

5.81

4.34

Depreciation

-4.81

-4.41

-4

-1.81

Tax paid

-4.9

-4.11

-1.84

-0.87

Working capital

16.55

6.09

5.92

5.19

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

44.51

28.71

23.47

19.16

Op profit growth

11.21

45.6

65.89

13.51

EBIT growth

11.22

62.62

50.24

14.23

Net profit growth

18.7

143.71

14.48

42.5

View Ratios

View Annually Results

Mitsu Chem Plast Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Supreme Industries Ltd

SUPREMEIND

4,610.75

57.5758,568.91219.390.652,272.95367.73

Astral Ltd

ASTRAL

1,620.65

78.6343,536.29122.30.231,230.1123.57

Finolex Industries Ltd

FINPIPE

248.35

32.0515,409.5451.441828.43108.07

Safari Industries (India) Ltd

SAFARI

2,652.1

97.4712,965.0521.820.15457.32173.6

Time Technoplast Ltd

TIMETECHNO

489.9

59.8911,117.2548.710.04714.9679.71

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Mitsu Chem Plast Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Wholetime Director

Jagdish Dedhia

Managing Director

Sanjay Dedhia

Managing Director & CFO

Manish Dedhia

Independent Director

Dilip Gosar

Independent Director

Neha Huddar

Independent Director

Hasmukh Dedhia

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Ankita Bhanushali

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Mitsu Chem Plast Ltd

Summary

Mitsu Chem Plast Limited was incorporated in Mumbai on September 23, 1988, with the Registrar of Companies and the name of the Company was changed to Mitsu Chem Plast Private Limited dated May 11, 2016. The status of the Company changed to a Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Mitsu Chem Plast Limited, for which a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated on June 08, 2016, was issued by the Registrar of Companies.Mitsu is among the leading manufacturers in plastic blow molding, injection molding and customised molding products, with over 500+ SKUs. Delivering superior quality products, it is a certified polymer-based molded products manufacturing company that offers end-user industrial packaging solutions, lifestyle products, automotive components, hospital furniture parts, infrastructure-related products and emergency handling solutions to fast- growing industry segments.The Company has 3 strategically located manufacturing units out of which 2 are situated at Tarapur MIDC, Maharashtra and the third unit is situated at Khalapur, Maharashtra. The total installed capacity of the manufacturing units is 22,857 MTPA. It also manufacture polymer based molded hospital furniture parts which are supplied to hospital furniture manufacturing companies. As part of this expansion, in 2007, the company acquired another manufacturing plant in Tarapur, for setting up an exclusive blow moulding unit has capacity for various industrial packing, healthcare, automative and other i
Company FAQs

What is the Mitsu Chem Plast Ltd share price today?

The Mitsu Chem Plast Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹111.2 today.

What is the Market Cap of Mitsu Chem Plast Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Mitsu Chem Plast Ltd is ₹150.99 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Mitsu Chem Plast Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Mitsu Chem Plast Ltd is 19.08 and 1.71 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Mitsu Chem Plast Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Mitsu Chem Plast Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Mitsu Chem Plast Ltd is ₹109 and ₹212.72 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Mitsu Chem Plast Ltd?

Mitsu Chem Plast Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 7.86%, 3 Years at -27.34%, 1 Year at -33.84%, 6 Month at -24.81%, 3 Month at -14.76% and 1 Month at -6.46%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Mitsu Chem Plast Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Mitsu Chem Plast Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 67.77 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 32.23 %

