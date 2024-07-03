SectorPlastic products
Open₹114.7
Prev. Close₹115.8
Turnover(Lac.)₹6.91
Day's High₹119.5
Day's Low₹110.15
52 Week's High₹212.72
52 Week's Low₹109
Book Value₹67.86
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)150.99
P/E19.08
EPS6.07
Divi. Yield0.16
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
12.83
12.07
12.07
12.07
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
66.55
50.35
38.84
27.58
Net Worth
79.38
62.42
50.91
39.65
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
257.71
178.33
138.54
112.21
yoy growth (%)
44.51
28.71
23.47
19.16
Raw materials
-164.12
-104.14
-78.32
-72.31
As % of sales
63.68
58.4
56.53
64.44
Employee costs
-17.27
-14.24
-13.11
-9.85
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
16.4
13.8
5.81
4.34
Depreciation
-4.81
-4.41
-4
-1.81
Tax paid
-4.9
-4.11
-1.84
-0.87
Working capital
16.55
6.09
5.92
5.19
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
44.51
28.71
23.47
19.16
Op profit growth
11.21
45.6
65.89
13.51
EBIT growth
11.22
62.62
50.24
14.23
Net profit growth
18.7
143.71
14.48
42.5
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Supreme Industries Ltd
SUPREMEIND
4,610.75
|57.57
|58,568.91
|219.39
|0.65
|2,272.95
|367.73
Astral Ltd
ASTRAL
1,620.65
|78.63
|43,536.29
|122.3
|0.23
|1,230.1
|123.57
Finolex Industries Ltd
FINPIPE
248.35
|32.05
|15,409.54
|51.44
|1
|828.43
|108.07
Safari Industries (India) Ltd
SAFARI
2,652.1
|97.47
|12,965.05
|21.82
|0.15
|457.32
|173.6
Time Technoplast Ltd
TIMETECHNO
489.9
|59.89
|11,117.25
|48.71
|0.04
|714.96
|79.71
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Wholetime Director
Jagdish Dedhia
Managing Director
Sanjay Dedhia
Managing Director & CFO
Manish Dedhia
Independent Director
Dilip Gosar
Independent Director
Neha Huddar
Independent Director
Hasmukh Dedhia
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Ankita Bhanushali
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Mitsu Chem Plast Ltd
Summary
Mitsu Chem Plast Limited was incorporated in Mumbai on September 23, 1988, with the Registrar of Companies and the name of the Company was changed to Mitsu Chem Plast Private Limited dated May 11, 2016. The status of the Company changed to a Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Mitsu Chem Plast Limited, for which a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated on June 08, 2016, was issued by the Registrar of Companies.Mitsu is among the leading manufacturers in plastic blow molding, injection molding and customised molding products, with over 500+ SKUs. Delivering superior quality products, it is a certified polymer-based molded products manufacturing company that offers end-user industrial packaging solutions, lifestyle products, automotive components, hospital furniture parts, infrastructure-related products and emergency handling solutions to fast- growing industry segments.The Company has 3 strategically located manufacturing units out of which 2 are situated at Tarapur MIDC, Maharashtra and the third unit is situated at Khalapur, Maharashtra. The total installed capacity of the manufacturing units is 22,857 MTPA. It also manufacture polymer based molded hospital furniture parts which are supplied to hospital furniture manufacturing companies. As part of this expansion, in 2007, the company acquired another manufacturing plant in Tarapur, for setting up an exclusive blow moulding unit has capacity for various industrial packing, healthcare, automative and other i
Read More
The Mitsu Chem Plast Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹111.2 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Mitsu Chem Plast Ltd is ₹150.99 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Mitsu Chem Plast Ltd is 19.08 and 1.71 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Mitsu Chem Plast Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Mitsu Chem Plast Ltd is ₹109 and ₹212.72 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Mitsu Chem Plast Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 7.86%, 3 Years at -27.34%, 1 Year at -33.84%, 6 Month at -24.81%, 3 Month at -14.76% and 1 Month at -6.46%.
