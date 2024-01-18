Meeting of Board of Directors of our Company held today i.e. May 16, 2024 which commenced at 05:00 p.m. and concluded at 7:00 p.m. has, inter alia considered and approved: Recommended a final dividend of 2% i.e. Rs. 0.2/- per equity share on face value of Rs. 10/- each for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, subject to approval of the shareholders in the forthcoming Annual General Meeting of the Company.