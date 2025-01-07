iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Mitsu Chem Plast Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

107.5
(-1.56%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Mitsu Chem Plast Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

257.71

178.33

138.54

112.21

yoy growth (%)

44.51

28.71

23.47

19.16

Raw materials

-164.12

-104.14

-78.32

-72.31

As % of sales

63.68

58.4

56.53

64.44

Employee costs

-17.27

-14.24

-13.11

-9.85

As % of sales

6.7

7.98

9.46

8.78

Other costs

-50.64

-36.85

-31.25

-20.47

As % of sales (Other Cost)

19.65

20.66

22.55

18.24

Operating profit

25.67

23.08

15.85

9.55

OPM

9.96

12.94

11.44

8.51

Depreciation

-4.81

-4.41

-4

-1.81

Interest expense

-5.59

-5.98

-6.34

-3.74

Other income

1.14

1.11

0.31

0.35

Profit before tax

16.4

13.8

5.81

4.34

Taxes

-4.9

-4.11

-1.84

-0.87

Tax rate

-29.91

-29.8

-31.67

-20.15

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

11.49

9.68

3.97

3.47

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

11.49

9.68

3.97

3.47

yoy growth (%)

18.7

143.71

14.48

42.5

NPM

4.46

5.43

2.86

3.09

Mitsu Chem Plast : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Mitsu Chem Plast Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.