|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
257.71
178.33
138.54
112.21
yoy growth (%)
44.51
28.71
23.47
19.16
Raw materials
-164.12
-104.14
-78.32
-72.31
As % of sales
63.68
58.4
56.53
64.44
Employee costs
-17.27
-14.24
-13.11
-9.85
As % of sales
6.7
7.98
9.46
8.78
Other costs
-50.64
-36.85
-31.25
-20.47
As % of sales (Other Cost)
19.65
20.66
22.55
18.24
Operating profit
25.67
23.08
15.85
9.55
OPM
9.96
12.94
11.44
8.51
Depreciation
-4.81
-4.41
-4
-1.81
Interest expense
-5.59
-5.98
-6.34
-3.74
Other income
1.14
1.11
0.31
0.35
Profit before tax
16.4
13.8
5.81
4.34
Taxes
-4.9
-4.11
-1.84
-0.87
Tax rate
-29.91
-29.8
-31.67
-20.15
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
11.49
9.68
3.97
3.47
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
11.49
9.68
3.97
3.47
yoy growth (%)
18.7
143.71
14.48
42.5
NPM
4.46
5.43
2.86
3.09
