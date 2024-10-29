Board Meeting 7 Dec 2024 7 Dec 2024

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR)Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), Meeting of Board of Directors of our Company held today i.e. December 7, 2024 which commenced at 2:30 p.m. and concluded at 6.45 p.m. has, inter alia considered and approved1.Re-appointment of Ms. Neha Huddar (DIN: 00092245), as an Independent Director of the Company for second term of 5consecutive years w.e.f. February 01, 2025, subject to the approval of the Shareholders of the Company;2. Re-appointment of Mr. Jagdish L. Dedhia, as Whole-Time Director of the Company for a further period of 3years w.e.f. May 1, 2025 subject to the approval of shareholders;3.Re-appointment of Mr. Sanjay M. Dedhia, as Managing Director of the Company for a further period of 3years w.e.f. May 1, 2025 subject to the approval of shareholders; 4.Re-appointment of Mr. Manish M. Dedhia, as Managing Director of the Company for a further period of 3years w.e.f. May 1, 2025 subject to the approval of shareholders;

Board Meeting 29 Oct 2024 21 Oct 2024

Mitsu Chem Plast Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on October 29 2024 inter alia to transact the following business: 1. To consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 along with the Limited Review Report thereon. 2. Any other business with the permission of the Chair. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), we hereby inform you that at the Meeting of Board of Directors of our Company held today i.e., October 29, 2024, which commenced at 5:30 p.m. and concluded at 8.00 p.m. has, inter alia considered and approved the following: 1. Unaudited Financial Results for quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 along with the Limited Review Report thereon; (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/10/2024)

Board Meeting 9 Aug 2024 31 Jul 2024

Mitsu Chem Plast Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on August 9 2024 inter alia to transact the following business: 1.To consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30 2024 along with the Limited Review Report thereon. 2.Any other business with the permission of the Chair. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), we hereby inform you that at the Meeting of Board of Directors of our Company held today i.e. August 9, 2024 which commenced at 4:45 p.m. and concluded at 6.45 p.m. has, inter alia considered and approved: 1.Unaudited Financial Results for quarter ended June 30, 2024 along with the Limited Review Report thereon; A copy of the Unaudited Financial Results for quarter ended June 30, 2024 along with the Limited Review Report thereon in terms of Regulation 33 of Listing Regulations is enclosed herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 08/08/2024)

Board Meeting 26 Jul 2024 26 Jul 2024

The Board at its meeting held today i.e. July 26,2024 has approved the conversion of partly paid equity shares to fully paid and proceeding with the forfeiture of partly paid equity shares on which the full call money was not received and has also approved the date of Annual General Meeting .Additional disclosures as per attached communication Outcome Of Board Meeting Revised outcome meeting dated July 26,2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 03.08.2024)

Board Meeting 6 Jun 2024 6 Jun 2024

The Board of Directors in its meeting held today i.e. June 06,2024 has interalia considered and approved the Appointment of Internal Auditor for the Financial Year 2024-25.

Board Meeting 16 May 2024 7 May 2024

Mitsu Chem Plast Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1.Audited Financial Results for the quarter/year ended March 31 2024. 2.To consider and recommend final dividend on equity shares for the financial year ended March 31 2024. 3.Any other business with the permission of the Chair. Outcome of the Board Meeting held today (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 16.05.2024)

Board Meeting 11 Apr 2024 3 Apr 2024

Mitsu Chem Plast Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 as amended from time to time we hereby inform you that a meeting of Rights Issue and allotment Committee of Board of Directors the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday 11th April 2024 to consider inter-alia and to approve the following matters; 1) Matter relating to payment of First and final call money on 1509075 partly paid-up equity shares of face value of Rs. 10/- each which were issued and allotted on March 11 2024 on right basis pursuant to the Letter of Offer dated February 13 2024. 2) Any other matter with the permission of the Chair. Kindly take the same on record. Revised Outcome of Rights Issue and Allotment Committee (the Committee) Meeting submitted earlier on Thursday, April 11, 2024 . (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 19/04/2024)

Board Meeting 3 Feb 2024 24 Jan 2024