The Board at its meeting held today i.e. July 26,2024 has approved the conversion of partly paid equity shares to fully paid and proceeding with the forfeiture of partly paid equity shares on which the full call money was not received and has also approved the date of Annual General Meeting .Additional disclosures as per attached communication Proceedings of the 36th Annual General Meeting held as on August 27,2024 Disclosure of Voting Results of the 36th Annual General Meeting held as on August 27,2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 27.08.2024)