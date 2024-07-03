Mitsu Chem Plast Ltd Summary

Mitsu Chem Plast Limited was incorporated in Mumbai on September 23, 1988, with the Registrar of Companies and the name of the Company was changed to Mitsu Chem Plast Private Limited dated May 11, 2016. The status of the Company changed to a Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Mitsu Chem Plast Limited, for which a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated on June 08, 2016, was issued by the Registrar of Companies.Mitsu is among the leading manufacturers in plastic blow molding, injection molding and customised molding products, with over 500+ SKUs. Delivering superior quality products, it is a certified polymer-based molded products manufacturing company that offers end-user industrial packaging solutions, lifestyle products, automotive components, hospital furniture parts, infrastructure-related products and emergency handling solutions to fast- growing industry segments.The Company has 3 strategically located manufacturing units out of which 2 are situated at Tarapur MIDC, Maharashtra and the third unit is situated at Khalapur, Maharashtra. The total installed capacity of the manufacturing units is 22,857 MTPA. It also manufacture polymer based molded hospital furniture parts which are supplied to hospital furniture manufacturing companies. As part of this expansion, in 2007, the company acquired another manufacturing plant in Tarapur, for setting up an exclusive blow moulding unit has capacity for various industrial packing, healthcare, automative and other infrastructural products. In July, 2016, the Company came up with a Public Offer of 10,00,800 Equity Shares by raising equity funds from public aggregating to Rs 9.51 Crore through Offer for Sale.The Company acquired Shree Rubberplast Company Private Limited., a renowned Manufacturer dealing in Pharmaceuticals, Fine Chemicals, Agrochemicals, Diagnostic & Laboratory Industry Packaging Bottles in 2017.The Company commenced commercial production at its newly set-up, state of the art plant with latest technology at Khalapur, Maharashtra in 2019. In 2022, the Company incorporated Mitsu Foundation as a Wholly owned Subsidiary on October 18, 2022. In 2023, the Company Increased installed capacity of Unit III from 10,872 MTPA to 13,179 MTPA. It launched a new product, PAILS.The Company came up with a Further Public Issue by raising money from public aggregating to Rs 125 Crore in July, 2022.