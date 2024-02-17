1:8 Right Issue of Equity Shares Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that MITSU CHEM PLAST LIMITED has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Rights Issue of Equity Shares of the Company. The transactions in the Equity Shares of the Company should be done on Ex-Rights basis with effect from the under mentioned date :- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE MITSU CHEM PLAST LIMITED (540078) RECORD DATE 17/02/2024 PURPOSE Issue of 01 (One) Equity Share of Rs.10/- each for cash at a premium of Rs.134/- per Share on Rights Basis for every 08 (Eight) Equity Shares held* Ex-Right basis from Date & Sett. No. 16/02/2024 DR-719/2023-2024 Note: As per terms of Payment: Issue Price of Rs.144/- per Rights Equity Share (including a premium of Rs.134/- per Rights Equity Share). The amount of Rs.72/- per Rights Equity Share (including premium of Rs.67/-) to be paid on Application. Balance to be paid on one call, as may be decided by Board/ the Rights issue Committee of the Board. (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 15.02.2024)