Mittal Life Style Ltd Split

2.15
(5.39%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:29:56 PM

Mittal Life Styl CORPORATE ACTIONS

19/01/2024calendar-icon
18/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateSplit DateRecord DateFace Value (before split)Face Value (after split)
Split30 Aug 20231 Nov 20231 Nov 2023101
Mittal Life Style Limited has informed the Exchange that the Board of Directors at its meeting held on August 30, 2023, inter alia, has considered and approved subdivision of 29593385 equity shares of Rs 10 each into 295933850 equity shares of Re 1 each. Mittal Life Style Limited has informed the Exchange that Record date for the purpose of Split/Subdivision is 01-Nov-2023. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 05/10/2023) Sub: Face Value Split - Mittal Life Style Limited (MITTAL) It is hereby informed that the face value and paid-up value of the equity shares of the following Company shall be changed w.e.f. November 01, 2023. Name of the Company Mittal Life Style Limited Symbol MITTAL Existing Face Value & Paid-up Value (Rs.) 10 New Face Value & Paid-up Value (Re.) 1 This circular shall be effective from November 01, 2023. For and on behalf of National Stock Exchange of India Limited (As Per NSE Circular Dated on 23.10.2023) Sub: Change in ISIN - Mittal Life Style Limited (MITTAL) Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the ISIN Code for the equity shares of the following company shall be changed w.e.f. November 01, 2023. Symbol MITTAL Company Name Mittal Life Style Limited New ISIN INE997Y01027 Remarks Sub-Division from Rs. 10/- to Re. 1/- The new ISIN shall be effective for all trades done on and from the Ex-date date i.e., November 01, 2023 For and on behalf of National Stock Exchange of India Limited (As Per NSE Circular Dated on 30.10.2023)

Mittal Life Styl: Related News

No Record Found

