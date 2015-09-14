MMS Infrastructure Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Equity Capital
8.75
8.75
8.75
8.75
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2.9
5
6.9
7.02
Net Worth
11.65
13.75
15.65
15.77
Minority Interest
Debt
17.98
16.93
15.57
15
Deferred Tax Liability Net
3.65
3.65
3.65
3.31
Total Liabilities
33.28
34.33
34.87
34.08
Fixed Assets
12.39
13.04
15.05
15.77
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0.02
0.02
0.02
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
20.39
20.89
19.76
18.28
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
0
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0.02
0
Debtor Days
0
0
2.01
0
Other Current Assets
25.22
24.42
23.76
21.96
Sundry Creditors
-1.24
-0.69
-0.61
-0.28
Creditor Days
229.78
93.67
61.48
42.79
Other Current Liabilities
-3.59
-2.84
-3.41
-3.4
Cash
0.49
0.39
0.05
0
Total Assets
33.27
34.34
34.88
34.07
No Record Found
