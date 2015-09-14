iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

MMS Infrastructure Ltd Cash Flow Statement

2.19
(4.78%)
Sep 14, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR MMS Infrastructure Ltd

MMS Infrastructure Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Profit before tax

-2.09

-1.9

0.54

-1.1

Depreciation

-0.91

-2.01

-0.88

-0.88

Tax paid

0

0

-0.65

-0.28

Working capital

-0.19

2.62

0.75

Other operating items

Operating

-3.2

-1.29

-0.25

Capital expenditure

0.26

0

0.17

Free cash flow

-2.94

-1.29

-0.08

Equity raised

9.99

13.8

14.03

Investing

-0.02

0

0

Financing

3.23

3.44

0.57

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

10.25

15.94

14.52

MMS Infrastructure Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR MMS Infrastructure Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.