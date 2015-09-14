MMS Infrastructure Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Profit before tax
-2.09
-1.9
0.54
-1.1
Depreciation
-0.91
-2.01
-0.88
-0.88
Tax paid
0
0
-0.65
-0.28
Working capital
-0.19
2.62
0.75
Other operating items
Operating
-3.2
-1.29
-0.25
Capital expenditure
0.26
0
0.17
Free cash flow
-2.94
-1.29
-0.08
Equity raised
9.99
13.8
14.03
Investing
-0.02
0
0
Financing
3.23
3.44
0.57
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
10.25
15.94
14.52
